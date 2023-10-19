Prince of Wales hails Windrush cricketing pioneer in ITV documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales hails Windrush cricketing pioneer in ITV documentary

By Press Association
William praised Alford Gardner’s ‘positive spirit’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to one of only two surviving passengers of the Empire Windrush who worked to break down racial barriers by setting up Britain’s first Caribbean cricket club.

William visited 97-year-old Alford Gardner at his home in Leeds, West Yorkshire, for ITV’s Pride Of Britain: A Windrush Special documentary, before taking him to Headingley cricket ground to a surprise celebration with cricketing stars.

The prince, who praised Mr Gardner’s “positive spirit”, said: “We are here because of one person, who changed the lives of so many.”

Mr Gardner set the club up in 1948 – three months after arriving in the UK on HMT Empire Windrush from Jamaica.

He was among the first of the Windrush generation – people who travelled to the UK between 1948 and 1971 from Caribbean countries, answering Britain’s call to help fill post-war labour shortages – to arrive.

The documentary marks the 75th anniversary of the Windrush generation this year.

Mr Gardner was joined at Headingley by friends, family and famous cricketing names, including Darren Gough.

Windrush Day
William spoke at the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station last year (John Sibley/PA)

He bowled at William, who urged him: “Easy ball, easy ball Alford. Be gentle.”

The prince added: “Oh, he’s got it.”

Mr Gardner joked: “I can’t remember the last time I bowled a ball.”

William quizzed him on how the club had got started, asking: “Was there any other cricket clubs up here when you arrived?”

Mr Gardner replied: “Yeah, but I wanted a West Indian team. We started working on it. Some lads still in the RAF came up. Lads from Manchester came across … so they get a team together.

“The main thing was to have fun.”

William asked: “Were you a bowler or a batsman, or both?”

Mr Gardner replied: “I tried everything. I wouldn’t say I was good at anything.”

The prince described the club as acting as a “hub” for people in the area, saying: “You have such a positive spirit, has that always been you?”

Mr Gardner chuckled: “Always been me.”

Mr Gardner was part of the Windrush generation who received an Outstanding Contribution award at the Daily Mirror Pride Of Britain Awards on October 8.

Former England and Yorkshire cricketer Gough paid tribute to his legacy, saying: “Growing up and playing cricket in Yorkshire, everyone knew about the Caribbean Cricket Club.

“To set up something that’s lasted that test of time is an amazing testament to Alford himself and with the turnout today – his family and representatives from the West Indies team and from the England team past and present – it shows how well he’s regarded in cricket.”

Former Caribbean Cricket Club captain Claude Davis said: “When Alford set out to do this, that was impossible.

“The amount of red tape or we call racism, all sorts he would’ve had to go through. He’d have to be really mentally strong to overcome all those obstacles.”

The HMT Empire Windrush first docked in England on June 22 1948 at Tilbury Docks in Essex,

The Windrush scandal erupted in 2018 after it emerged that the UK Home Office had kept no records of those granted permission to stay, and had not issued the paperwork they needed to confirm their status.

Those affected were unable to prove they were in the country legally and were prevented from accessing healthcare, work and housing and threatened with deportation.

The documentary also features other members of the Windrush generation sharing their stories, with celebrities including Sir Trevor McDonald, Alesha Dixon, Mel B and Judi Love offering insights into their experiences.

Pride Of Britain: A Windrush Special will be aired on ITV1 & ITVX at 9pm on Thursday.