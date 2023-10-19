Noddy Holder’s wife reveals Slade singer’s cancer diagnosis

Slade frontman Noddy Holder was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer five years ago and told he “only had six months to live”, his wife Suzan has revealed.

The 77-year old musician fronted the glam rock band, known for singles Merry Xmas Everybody and Far Far Away, until he left in 1992.

Writing in Cheshire Life magazine, Suzan Holder discussed the star’s cancer prognosis and how he coped “with amazing good humour and breath-taking bravery”.

My column in this months @cheshirelife magazine is the most personal I have ever written.Noddy Holder's wife reveals Slade star's five-year cancer battle https://t.co/IYRVUbLfWG pic.twitter.com/LlmS7iGqSG — Suzan Holder (@HolderSuzan) October 19, 2023

She wrote: “Five years ago we were given the devastating news that he had oesophageal cancer and only had six months to live.

“I’m sorry if that comes as a bit of a shock; it came as a total bombshell to us too.

“We coped with it the only way we could, by hunkering down, sticking together and doing everything we could to survive it.

“We told only immediate close family and friends and I will never apologise to those we did not confide in, only to those who were forced to suffer pain and anguish alongside us as we attempted to navigate our way through this new and horrifying world.

“They held our hands and kept our confidence. We truly found out who our real friends are.”