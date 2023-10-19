Retirement day centre in London named UK’s best new building

A retirement day centre in London has been given an architectural prize for being a “place of joy and inspiration”.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) has named the John Morden Centre as the UK’s best new building.

Designed by Mae, who is the winner of the Riba Stirling Prize 2023, the centre provides care for the residents of the charity, Morden College.

🏆 The winner of the Reinvention Award 2023 is Houlton School by @vHH_Architects This brand-new accolade shines a light on 'retrofitting', recognising buildings that have been creatively reused: https://t.co/Ezu4ilnZ5U#RIBAawards pic.twitter.com/ILJGYY4yVo — RIBA (@RIBA) October 19, 2023

It uses existing buildings on the Grade I-listed college grounds, including an almshouse and chapel, both attributed to St Paul’s Cathedral architect Sir Christopher Wren.

Speaking on behalf of the Riba Stirling Prize jury, architect Ellen van Loon, said: “The John Morden Centre is a place of joy and inspiration.

“It sensitively and seamlessly integrates medical facilities and social spaces, delivering a bold and hopeful model for the design of health and care centres for the elderly.

“Creating an environment that lifts the spirits and fosters community is evident at every turn and in every detail.

“This building provides comfort and warmth, with thoughtful features designed to prevent isolation.

“It illustrates how buildings can themselves be therapeutic – supporting care and instilling a sense of belonging.

“Great architecture orients people so they can thrive, and this building is exemplary at achieving exactly that.”

John Morden Centre (Jim Stephenson/Riba)

The building is arranged as a series of red brick pavilions, which have care and social spaces, and includes a central timber cloister and a large cedar tree – the focal point of the garden.

Echoing the 17th century buildings is a zinc-clad roof and high chimneys and the centre also features a reception hall, a large theatre hall, medical facilities, an art room, hair and nail salon and cafe.

There is also a concealed wooden handrails and built-in seating along walkways for those with mobility issues and “high-contrast patterns on the edges of floors” to help dementia patients find their way.

Founding director of Mae, Alex Ely said: “The John Morden Centre has been a really fulfilling project to work on.

“At a time when adult social care is in a perilous state, this award demonstrates that there is hope for the sector and the project offers up a model for others working within health and care – inspiring them to create environments that positively impact on people’s mental and physical health.”

The building uses what is termed passive ventilation, which through chimneys, minimises the operational energy needed to heat and cool the centre.

🏆 The winner of Client of the Year 2023 is @OnionCollective for East Quay, by Invisible Studio and Ellis Williams Architects The community-funded project has been commended as an uplifting model for community-led regeneration: https://t.co/1YfOw3LMpE Sponsored @OfficialIbstock pic.twitter.com/nZRtxPcJZt — RIBA (@RIBA) October 19, 2023

Chief executive of Morden College, David Rutherford-Jones, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Riba Stirling Prize 2023.

“Our mission is to give the very best possible life to the older people we provide homes, love, support and care for.

“The John Morden Centre, a beautiful, tactile space that has true purpose, sits at the heart of that effort – a true hub of life. Thank you, Mae. Thank you, Riba.”

Also announced as winners is Houlton School in Warwickshire by van Heyningen & Haward Architects’ (vHH) for the inaugural Riba Reinvention gong and Onion Collective won the client of the year award for East Quay in Somerset.

Other London-based locations were also honoured including Lighthouse Children’s Homeby Conrad Koslowsky Architects, who won the Stephen Lawrence Prize, and A House for Artists by Apparata Architects, who took home the Neave Brown Award for Housing.