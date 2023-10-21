Father died ‘unnecessarily’ due to lack of PPE during pandemic: Patrick Grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father died ‘unnecessarily’ due to lack of PPE during pandemic: Patrick Grant

By Press Association
Patrick Grant’s father, James, had been a manager of the Scottish pop rock band Marmalade (Matt Crossick/PA)
Scottish fashion designer Patrick Grant has said his father died “very unnecessarily” due to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) shortages during the Covid pandemic.

Grant’s father, James, had been a manager of the Scottish pop rock band Marmalade as well as an accountant and rugby coach.

The judge of The Great British Sewing Bee told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs that the Government, at the time, was “running this catastrophically shambolic programme to try and manage PPE supplies into the NHS”.

The Saville Row tailor, 51, told presenter Lauren Laverne: “My dad died of Covid very, very early on, very unnecessarily, because there was no PPE in the hospital.

“He’d gone into hospital (in March 2020) for a pretty routine operation, caught Covid in hospital and died three days later.”

Platinum Jubilee
In May, the King was joined by Jools Holland, Ruby Turner and Patrick Grant (Ben Birchall/PA)

He added: “(I) remember (talking) to somebody in the Cabinet Office, I went to them early on and said look, ‘there are loads and loads people who can sew at home. We’ve got very limited sewing capacity in the UK but hospitals need scrubs and gowns.

“‘There are a million sewing machines in homes around the UK, lots of them want to help, there are lots of also empty factories with cutting capacity, we can get the fabric, we can cut it centrally, distribute it to home sewers’.

“They (the Cabinet Office) said: ‘Oh health and safety, we wouldn’t’ and I’m like ‘it’s a pair of scrubs, like there are doctors wearing pyjamas’… (They said) ‘We would have to sign off every individual sewer through health and safety’. I was like ‘You’ve all lost your minds’.”

While choosing a “lovely song” called Get Better by Alt-J, which he said was about “struggling with the loss of a loved one” on the programme, Grant became emotional and broke down.

He said: “It’s a beautiful song. Of course it brings back memories of my dad and it’s also, it’s kind of uplifting, because we will get through.”

Patrick Grant, a judge on the BBC TV series The Great British Sewing. (BBC)
Grant also recalled the “absolutely awful” time he took over the Cookson & Clegg textile factory before it entered a period of voluntary liquidation.

He said: “I had to make everybody redundant, and I scrambled to find the money to buy the machinery back from the liquidators and we managed to come to an arrangement with our landlord and all of our suppliers got paid and we made sure that everything was good and got up and running.

“It was horrifying, my dad was made redundant so I saw it from that side. It’s traumatic, in a very real way for people and having to do it en masse to all of those people was dreadful.

“We took them all back (and) fortunately, that second time around it went better until Covid.”

Grant founded the fashion brand Community Clothing, which promises to use the “best natural materials in the very best factories right here in the UK”.

He added that it has become “difficult” for factories to find skilled staff as people in the past would have followed their “parents or grandparents” into a workplace.

Grant also said: “I think that is because for decades now we have undersold the idea of skilled manual work, both Conservative and Labour governments have, I think, made it the case that sort of skilled manual work feels like second class work and I think that’s completely wrong. You can make a great career in our industry.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government acted swiftly to procure PPE at the height of the pandemic.

“We ordered over 30 billion items during the initial response – and we have delivered over 25 billion items of PPE to frontline staff and other eligible users to keep them safe.”

Grant’s episode on Desert Island Discs will air on BBC Radio 4 at 11.15am on Sunday.