Strictly judges send home fourth celebrity after ‘extremely close’ dance-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly judges send home fourth celebrity after ‘extremely close’ dance-off

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing’s live show was on Saturday ahead of the pre-record episode on Sunday (Guy Levy/BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing’s live show was on Saturday ahead of the pre-record episode on Sunday (Guy Levy/BBC)

A fourth celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after a dance-off described as “extremely close” by one of the judges.

Comedian Eddie Kadi and professional partner Karen Hauer will not be lifting the Glitterball trophy later this year after their samba to Calm Down by Rema ft Selena Gomez failed to impress on Sunday’s pre-recorded BBC One show.

Kadi, 40, had received a total score of 24 points from the judges on Saturday and following a public vote faced Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima in the dance-off.

Eddie Kadi and professional partner Karen Hauer competed against Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima during the dance off. (BBC/ Guy Levy)

Love Island star McDermott, 26, and Di Prima’s American smooth dance to Can’t Fight The Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes had received a total score of 28 points from the judges.

Following the couples performing once again, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “For me the quality of dance in this couple was far superior and the couple I would like to save is Zara and Graziano.”

However, Motsi Mabuse said: “For me, it was extremely close. The quality was actually very, very close.”

She opted to save McDermott and Di Prima along with Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas.

Kadi said: “I’ve really enjoyed this, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do – I love dancing.

Mobo Awards 2022
Eddie Kadi said the experience had been the ‘highest moment’ of his career (Ian West/PA)

“This has been the highest moment of my career – it’s the happiest I’ve ever been, but not just for me – my family – my little baby girl is at home doing the Men In Black dance.

“More importantly, this little African boy, I just wanted my culture to shine.

“Everything I stand for, when it comes to my comedy, when it comes to my presenting, is based on my culture, is based on my upbringing and I wanted that to shine most importantly.

“Even more importantly this wonderful queen (Karen), there are two parts to this show – we want to entertain, I believe that God has brought this to me, I just want to make people happy and this gem over here has kept me happy – I love you so much, God bless you.”

Hauer called her dance partner a “treasure” and said the pair are going to “take up Congolese dancing”, in a nod to his background.

She added: “I just want to thank you so much for being so positive and bringing such light and smiling, just a beauty to all of us, I want to thank you so much.”

The results show also included Bastille doing a Planet Earth III-themed rendition of their 2013 hit Pompeii in the ballroom following the indie rock band being involved with the score for the BBC nature programme.

Professional dancers also took viewers back in time with a 1960s fosse-inspired number.

Strictly Come Dancing returns with a Halloween-themed episode on Saturday October 28 at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.