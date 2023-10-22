Former London gangster-turned-author Dave Courtney dies aged 64

Former London gangster-turned-author Dave Courtney has died aged 64.

Courtney was found dead at his home on Chestnut Rise, Plumstead, on Sunday.

His death was announced in a post on his Instagram account.

The post said that Courtney “took his own life”.

Ronnie Biggs speaks to Dave Courtney at the funeral of Bruce Reynolds, the mastermind behind the Great Train Robbery of 1963, in 2013 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Courtney at the age of 64,” the post said.

“Dave tragically took his own life in the early hours of Sunday 22nd October, with a firearm at his Camelot Castle home in Plumstead.”

In his final Facebook post, Courtney could be seen watching Charlton Athletic lose 4-0 to Reading.

The ex-criminal enjoyed the “full works” at The Valley stadium, eating a three course meal.

Courtney, who claimed to be an associate of the notorious Kray twins, was rumoured to be the inspiration behind Vinnie Jones’s character in Guy Ritchie’s gangster film Lock, Stock, And Two Smoking Barrels.

However, he swapped his life of crime to become an author.

He published six books, and starred in a film called Hell To Pay.

The Metropolitan Police said officers attended an address on Chestnut Rise at around 11.25am following reports of a man found deceased.

A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

His family has been informed.

Formal identification has not taken place, and the death is currently being treated as unexpected and is under investigation.

No arrests have been made, the Met Police added.