Britney Spears details journey from pop princess to living under conservatorship

Britney Spears has spoken about her experience of fame, motherhood and her conservatorship in a new candid memoir titled The Woman In Me.

Once known as the “Princess of Pop”, the US megastar stormed all the way to the top of the 1990s music scene with her blend of eye-catching dancing and era-defining songs.

Despite her several high-profile controversies involving mental health issues and her conservatorship, the 41-year-old’s incredible musical success and more than 25 years in showbusiness has cemented her in the minds of many.

By the age of 17 Spears had started a run of highly successful albums, beginning with her first in 1999 titled Baby One More Time (PA)

Spears grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana and began singing and dancing when she was just a toddler.

She landed her first major role at around the age of 12 in Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club where the singer appeared alongside other future famous faces Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

Spears signed with Jive Records and by age 17 started a run of highly successful albums, beginning with her first, Baby One More Time, in 1999.

Her next album Oops!… I Did It Again was also a global success and reached number two in the UK charts.

Teenage American pop singer Britney Spears performing on stage during her first UK concert, at Wembley Arena, in London (PA)

In 2001 at the age of just 19, Spears hosted the 28th Annual American Music Awards, and performed as a special guest in the Super Bowl XXXV halftime show alongside Aerosmith and NSYNC.

That November she released her third record, Britney, which also became a global hit.

Spears adopted a more mature and provocative style for the album and its successor In The Zone, which was released in 2003.

In August that year, Spears opened the MTV Video Music Awards, during which she was joined on stage by Madonna and the pair shared a kiss.

In November 2003 Spears was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame (PA)

The incident, which was heavily publicised, was recreated by the pair at Spears’ recent marriage to ex-partner Sam Asghari.

In November 2003, Spears was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame at age of 21, making her the youngest artist at the time to be awarded a star.

Spears announced she would take a short career break to start a family in 2004 and also released her first greatest hits record.

Despite personal problems, the singer made her musical return in 2007 with her fifth studio album Blackout, which won album of the year at the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards, but became the first not to top the US Billboard 200 charts peaking at number two.

Britney Spears on stage at the Odyssey arena in Belfast, at the start of her Irish tour in 2004 (Paul Faith/PA)

In December 2008 Spears released Circus which earned Spears another number one spot in the US albums chart.

This accolade made her the youngest female artist to have five albums debut at number one, earning the singer another place in Guinness World Records.

Meanwhile, April 2011 saw the release of her seventh studio album, Femme Fatale.

Her eighth studio album Britney Jean, released in 2013, became Spears’s final project under her original recording contract with Jive, after a more than 15-year partnership.

Britney Spears after scooping prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2008 (Ian West/PA)

Her ninth studio album was released in August 2016 and was titled Glory.

It came in the same year Spears performed at the Billboard Music Awards and made her return to the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time since her 2007 appearance.

In 2018 she announced and embarked upon her final music tour to date, the Piece Of Me tour, which took place across North America and Europe.

Throughout her career Spears has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards (PA)

In January 2019, Spears announced an indefinite hiatus and the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency.

However, in 2022, she collaborated with British music veteran Sir Elton John to release Hold Me Closer.

Throughout her career, Spears has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards taking home best dance recording for 2003 hit Toxic.

Britney Spears’ new memoir The Woman In Me was released on Tuesday.