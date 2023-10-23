Photography from Elton John and David Furnish’s collection to go on show at V&A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photography from Elton John and David Furnish’s collection to go on show at V&A

By Press Association
David Furnish and Sir Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)
Photography from the private collection of Sir Elton John and David Furnish is to be exhibited at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) next year.

Titled Fragile Beauty, it will feature more than 300 “rare prints” from over 140 photographers including portraits of actress Marilyn Monroe and US jazz musicians Miles Davis and Chet Baker.

Running from May 18 2024 to January 5 2025 at the gallery in South Kensington, London, it is set to be the V&A’s largest temporary exhibition of photography to date.

Chet Baker, New York City, 1956 by Herman Leonard (Herman Leonard Photography, LLC/PA)

The collection will span from the 1950s to the present day and will feature key moments of history from the civil rights movement of the 1960s, Aids activism of the 1980s and the events of September 11 2001.

Across eight thematic sections, it will also explore topics including fashion, celebrity, the male body and American photography.

Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei will be among those featured as well as photographers Robert Mapplethorpe, Cindy Sherman, William Eggleston,
Diane Arbus, Sally Mann, Carrie Mae Weems and Zanele Muholi.

Malcolm X during his visit to enterprises owned by Black Muslims. Chicago, Illinois, USA, 1962, by Eve Arnold (Eve Arnold/Magnum Photos/PA)

Sir Elton and his husband Furnish said: “Since we first loaned a selection of Horst photographs to the V&A in 2014, our relationship with the museum has grown significantly.

“Fragile Beauty takes our collaboration to really exciting new heights, showcasing some of the most beloved photographers and iconic images from within our collection.

“Working alongside the V&A again has been a truly memorable experience, and we look forward to sharing this exhibition with the public.”

The exhibition is being curated by head of photography at the V&A Duncan Forbes, director of The Sir Elton John Photography Collection Newell Harbin and the V&A’s exhibition project curator Lydia Caston.

Versace Dress (Back View), El Mirage 1990 (Herb Ritts Foundation, Courtesy of Fahey Klein Gallery, Los Angeles/PA)

Sir Elton and Furnish’s partnership with the museum began in 2019 following their support of the V&A’s Photography Centre.

Curator Forbes said: “We are delighted to be working with Sir Elton John and David Furnish to present highlights from their unparalleled collection: from the playful and surprising, to the contemplative and thoughtful.

“Whether through the elegance of fashion photography, the creativity of musicians and performers, the exploration of desire, or the passage of history as captured by photojournalism, photography reveals something important about the world.

“Fragile Beauty will be a truly epic journey across the recent history of photography, and a celebration of Sir Elton John and David Furnish’s passion for the medium.”

Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection in partnership with Gucci will run at the V&A from May 18 2024 to January 5 2025.