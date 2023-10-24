Big Brother housemates share kiss after contestants speculate over romance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Big Brother housemates share kiss after contestants speculate over romance

By Press Association
Henry shares a kiss with a Big Brother housemate (ITV/PA)
Henry shares a kiss with a Big Brother housemate (ITV/PA)

Two Big Brother housemates will share a private kiss after fellow contestants speculate over a budding romance between the pair.

During Tuesday’s episode, housemates will discuss the possibility of a romantic relationship between Henry and Jordan.

Sitting across from the pair in the garden, Jenkin will say to Hallie: “Do you reckon them two would be a cute couple?”

Jordan shares a secret kiss with Henry (ITV/PA)

Hallie responds “I’ve always thought that you know,” before Jenkin adds: “You can just tell they have a really good relationship.”

When Tom approaches, they ask him for his views and he says: “I don’t know… It would be cool if they were.”

Later, before they go to bed, Henry and Jordan share a kiss as they say goodnight to each other, unbeknownst to their fellow housemates.

Also in the episode, Paul will confide in Trish about his argument with Olivia over the weekly shopping task.

He says: “I came over to (her) when (she) was crying the other day when (she) had beef with Noky, and now (she’s) sat with Noky laughing at me. That’s when I got riled up because this is patronising now.”

Olivia vents to Big Brother in the diary room and says: “It’s doing my nut in. He owes me an apology for screaming at me. Look at this face Big Brother, do you think I deserve to be screamed at?”

Later, Kerry speaks to Paul and encourages him to speak to Olivia, to which he says: “I don’t want to be off with Olivia but I’ll be honest with her in a minute and tell her she pissed me off, and that’s why I stood up and flipped.”

Olivia and Paul had an argument during Monday’s episode of the ITV2 show over following the rules of the weekly shopping task.

Olivia had told him to “stop moaning like a baby” as the challenge got under way, which saw the contestants dress up as ants as they were split into two colonies.

Big Brother continues at 9pm on Tuesday on ITV2 and ITVX.