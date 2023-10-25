Harry Potter star to be presented with outstanding achievement award

A Harry Potter and Trainspotting star will be recognised for her contribution to the film industry at the Bafta Scotland awards next month.

Shirley Henderson will be presented with the outstanding contribution to film and television award.

She is best known for her role as ghost Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films and also played Gail in Scottish cult classic Trainspotting.

Henderson grew up in Kincardine, Fife, and performed at local pubs, clubs and charity events.

When she was 16, she studied drama for a year at Kirkcaldy Tech before moving to London to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

The actress appeared alongside Robert Carlyle in the Hamish Macbeth TV series, and played one of the titular character’s best friends in Bridget Jones’s Diary.

She said: “It is so kind of Bafta to give me this award and it has come as a huge surprise.

“It is overwhelming and lovely all at the same time. Thank-you.”

Shirley Henderson has starred in several popular films (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, sound engineer Stuart Wilson will be presented with the outstanding contribution to craft award for his work with directors such as Sam Mendes, Sofia Coppola, Wes Anderson and Steven Spielberg.

Wilson has worked on well-known film franchises such as Star Wars, James Bond and Harry Potter.

He said: “I can’t believe it. I am delighted to be receiving the Bafta Scotland outstanding contribution to craft award.

“It seems a long time since I was chapping the doors of Glasgow’s production companies, asking if I could carry their boxes and make tea, but the opportunities that began there have since taken me on adventures all round Scotland and across five continents of the world.

“I couldn’t be more proud and thank Bafta for this remarkable honour.”

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: “We are extremely honoured to be celebrating the careers of such prestigious names in the television and film industries.

“Shirley Henderson and Stuart Wilson are both highly respected in their fields, with remarkable careers that have seen them appear in the credits of some of the biggest franchises of all time, work alongside legendary auteurs, and often each other.

“We are proud to present the outstanding contribution awards to them this year to honour their tremendous body of work.”

Edith Bowman will host the awards ceremony at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Sunday November 19.