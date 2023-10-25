Harry Potter star to be presented with outstanding achievement award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Potter star to be presented with outstanding achievement award

By Press Association
Shirley Henderson said she was surprised and delighted to be honoured (PA)
A Harry Potter and Trainspotting star will be recognised for her contribution to the film industry at the Bafta Scotland awards next month.

Shirley Henderson will be presented with the outstanding contribution to film and television award.

She is best known for her role as ghost Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films and also played Gail in Scottish cult classic Trainspotting.

Henderson grew up in Kincardine, Fife, and performed at local pubs, clubs and charity events.

When she was 16, she studied drama for a year at Kirkcaldy Tech before moving to London to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

The actress appeared alongside Robert Carlyle in the Hamish Macbeth TV series, and played one of the titular character’s best friends in Bridget Jones’s Diary.

She said: “It is so kind of Bafta to give me this award and it has come as a huge surprise.

“It is overwhelming and lovely all at the same time. Thank-you.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere – London
Shirley Henderson has starred in several popular films (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, sound engineer Stuart Wilson will be presented with the outstanding contribution to craft award for his work with directors such as Sam Mendes, Sofia Coppola, Wes Anderson and Steven Spielberg.

Wilson has worked on well-known film franchises such as Star Wars, James Bond and Harry Potter.

He said: “I can’t believe it. I am delighted to be receiving the Bafta Scotland outstanding contribution to craft award.

“It seems a long time since I was chapping the doors of Glasgow’s production companies, asking if I could carry their boxes and make tea, but the opportunities that began there have since taken me on adventures all round Scotland and across five continents of the world.

“I couldn’t be more proud and thank Bafta for this remarkable honour.”

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: “We are extremely honoured to be celebrating the careers of such prestigious names in the television and film industries.

“Shirley Henderson and Stuart Wilson are both highly respected in their fields, with remarkable careers that have seen them appear in the credits of some of the biggest franchises of all time, work alongside legendary auteurs, and often each other.

“We are proud to present the outstanding contribution awards to them this year to honour their tremendous body of work.”

Edith Bowman will host the awards ceremony at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Sunday November 19.