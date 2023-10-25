Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards joins Dancing On Ice line-up replacing Gogglebox star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards joins Dancing On Ice line-up replacing Gogglebox star

By Press Association
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards has joined the Dancing On Ice 2024 line-up (Ian West/PA)
Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards has joined the Dancing On Ice 2024 line-up, replacing injured Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb.

Speaking about his upcoming appearance, the former ski jumper, 59, said: “It’s bittersweet as whilst I’m delighted to be taking part in the new series I’m gutted for Stephen and wish him a speedy recovery.

“Dancing On Ice is a show I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a challenge I think I’m going to relish!”

The celebrities taking part in the ITV1 show are former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford.

There is also TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, radio presenter Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi.

Former Gogglebox star Lustig-Webb pulled out of the competition after breaking his left ankle during ice skating training.

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said at the time: “Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.

Eddie the Eagle European Premiere – London
The cast attending the European Premiere of Eddie The Eagle (Ian West/PA)

“He is still very much a part of the Dancing On Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery.”

In 1988, Edwards became the first British ski jumper to compete at the Winter Olympics since 1928. He finished last in both the 70m and 90m events.

Actor Taron Egerton portrayed the Olympian in the 2016 biopic that also stars Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

Dancing On Ice will see 12 celebrities take to the ice in a bid to impress a panel of judges as well as viewers at home and the entertainment programme will return to ITV1, STV and ITVX in 2024.