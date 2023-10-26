Jess Brammar takes up new role as editorial executive of BBC content

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jess Brammar takes up new role as editorial executive of BBC content

By Press Association
Jess Brammar had been head of BBC news channels (Damon Dahlen/BBC/PA)
The head of BBC news channels Jess Brammar has been named as the new editorial executive of BBC content.

During her time at the corporation, Ms Brammar has overseen the launch of the new BBC News channel in April 2023, following the merger with BBC World News to create a single 24-hour TV channel.

She will take over the role from former editorial executive Rachel Jupp next week when she returns from parental leave, the PA news agency understands.

2017 Virgin Money London Marathon
BBC director of content Charlotte Moore (Chris Jackson/PA)

In an internal memo from the BBC’s chief content officer, Charlotte Moore said Ms Brammar would be “a key member of my senior team” and use her experience to advise and co-ordinate output and editorial changes.

In September 2021, Ms Brammar hit the headlines following claims BBC board member Sir Robbie Gibb had tried to block her from being hired as the corporation’s news editor on political grounds.

It came after her impartiality was questioned when old tweets emerged in which she was critical of Brexit and the prime minister.

At the time, director of BBC News Fran Unsworth said: “BBC journalists are hired from a variety of different backgrounds, but while working at the BBC, they leave any personal opinions at the door.

“Any individual should be judged on how they do their job at the BBC, not on what they have done in different organisations with very different objectives. It is extremely disappointing that anyone should receive public and personal criticism – or online abuse – simply for applying for a job at the BBC.”

Ms Brammar was previously the editor-in-chief of HuffPost UK and before that worked as deputy editor of BBC Two’s Newsnight, before stepping up as joint acting editor during which time the programme won several Royal Television Society (RTS) awards.

Paul Royall will continue in his role as acting executive news editor while the BBC recruits a permanent replacement.