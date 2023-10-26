Tim Westwood interviewed for fourth time under police caution

Tim Westwood has been interviewed for a fourth time under police caution following sexual misconduct allegations.

The 66-year-old former BBC Radio 1 DJ, who stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April last year, has previously “strongly” denied any wrongdoing.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are investigating accusations of offences alleged to have happened between 1982 and 2016.

The force did not name the hip hop DJ and radio presenter in their statement.

In a statement on Thursday, the force said: “Police are investigating a number of reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London between 1982 and 2016.”

Tim Westwood denies allegations of sexual misconduct (PA)

The statement said a man had been interviewed under caution four times between March 15 and October 25 this year, adding that no arrest had been made.

The BBC started an external inquiry in 2022 into what was known about Westwood’s conduct during his time at the corporation.

Westwood began his career on local radio before joining Capital Radio in London.

He then joined the BBC and left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years.

Westwood hosted a regular Saturday show on Capital Xtra, where he was referred to as “The Big Dawg” before leaving the company last year.

A statement from a representative of Westwood, released in 2022, said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

His representatives have been contacted for further comment.