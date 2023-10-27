Heavy Heavy by Young Fathers named Scottish Album of the Year

Scottish band Young Fathers have been awarded the Scottish Album of the Year award for the third time.

The Edinburgh based act were named the winners of the £20,000 prize at an award ceremony in Stirling on Thursday evening for their album Heavy Heavy.

Alloysious Massaquoi from Young Fathers described winning the accolade as “a bit radge” and described the album as “the trials and tribulations of everybody”.

He said: “It’s one of those things where we sort of had to start from scratch, it had been four or five years since we put something out since Cocoa Sugar.

“For us to get back together and get excited again with each other, all the ideas that everybody else brings – it’s great and this is topping off a great year.

“We did two shows at the Barras and I think the Scottish crowd is one of the best – it’s always nice to come to these places because it feels very homely!

Young Fathers were awarded the Scottish Album of the Year award on Thursday evening (Ian West/PA)

“So it’s mad, it’s topping off a great year for the guys and I.

Massaquoi joked: “One has responsibilities – he’s got two bairns so he’s not allowed out.

“I want to take a whole bunch of shots but I’m a lightweight so I just want to watch myself!

“Watching the young folk coming up there – it’s inspiring. I don’t think the guys and I will ever lose that – we look at stuff right across the board. There’s a lot of room for inspiration here and we gain a lot of inspiration right across the board.

“Thank you to everybody. Thank you, we love you all and appreciate it.”

Paisley singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini’s debut album These Streets was awarded the Modern Scottish Classic Award, in association with YouTube Music.

It was released in 2006 when Nutini was 19.

Paolo Nutini’s debut album These Streets was named as a Modern Scottish Classic at the Scottish Album of the Year awards (Yui Mok/PA)

His latest album, Last Night In The Bittersweet, was also shortlisted for the Album of the Year award.

The award was accepted by Nutini’s manager and sister on his behalf as he is currently in the US.

He said: “It was nice to hear that Last Night In The Bittersweet was being recognised and that means a lot and hearing the news about These Streets was a surprise to say the least. Mental news that I never expected for a minute!

“All I can say is thank you so much to those who the music means something and for listening to the songs.

“It’s nice to be mentioned in the same breath as these people who I have a lot of respect for.

“I really appreciate it and I’m proud to be a part of it all. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there on the night to say thanks in person but please know that it means a lot. Thank you.”

The Scottish Album of the Year award is now in its 12th year.

It is a Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) production and has distributed over £350,000 in prize money to Scottish artists since its inception in 2012.