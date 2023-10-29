Life of Friends star Matthew Perry was a tale of two halves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Life of Friends star Matthew Perry was a tale of two halves

By Press Association
The life of beloved US actor Matthew Perry was tale of two halves (Matt Sayles/AP)
Matthew Perry was the star of era-defining sitcom Friends, but behind the scenes his life was dogged with addiction.

The US actor was one of the best-known and best-paid television stars during the decade from 1994 when Friends first aired, following the lives of a group of six friends in their 20s living in New York.

Perry perfected comic timing and never failed to land a punchline in his role as Chandler Bing, earning him an Emmy nomination in 2002 and helping to create one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

However, he secretly battled substance abuse for decades.

Massachusetts-born Perry grew up in Canada where he attended school with Justin Trudeau – who is now the country’s prime minister.

After moving to LA, Perry starred as Chazz Russell in Boys Will Be Boys and also had roles in shows including sitcom Growing Pains before becoming a global superstar as Chandler.

Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry, left, with Friends co-stars Courteney Cox Arquette, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc in 2002 (Fineberg/AP)

“This was the only guy to play him,” creator of Friends Marta Kauffman said in the 2021 reunion special.

Perry was a natural fit for the role of Chandler, beloved for his sarcastic one-liners, and many of his mannerisms grew from the actor’s own behaviour.

He said in his memoir: “It was as if someone had followed me around for a year, stealing my jokes, copying my mannerisms, photocopying my world-weary yet witty view of life. One character in particular stood out to me: it wasn’t that I thought I could ‘play’ Chandler. I ‘was’ Chandler.”

However, it was when he was first cast in Friends aged 24 that his alcohol addiction began to surface. By the end of the 10th series of the hit show, he became “entrenched in a lot of trouble”, Perry revealed years later.

Matthew Perry death
Matthew Perry on the Graham Norton Show in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

He said in a 2016 interview that he did not remember filming three seasons of the show because he was a “little out of it at the time”.

At one point during his time on Friends, Perry said he was taking 55 Vicodin painkillers a day and was down to 128lb – just over 9st – in weight.

Alongside co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, Perry became one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces, reportedly earning 1 million US dollars per episode at the height of the show’s fame.

He joined his former co-stars for the highly awaited Friends reunion special in May 2021.

Despite hiding his addiction from public view for years, Perry detailed his struggles in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing.

Friends reunion special
The Friends cast including Perry, centre, got back together for a reunion special in 2021 (Terence Patrick/HBO Max/PA)

In the opening, he wrote: “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

Following 15 stints in rehab and therapy sessions, Perry described himself as “pretty healthy” in June 2022 and said he was motivated to help others struggling with addiction.

One of his major storylines in Friends was his initially secret romance between his character and Monica Geller (Cox), which evolved into marriage and the couple adopting twins.

Perry also starred in several films including 17 Again starring Zac Efron, Fools Rush In with Salma Hayek, and Getting In with comedian Dave Chapelle.

He featured in The Whole Nine Yards, and The Kid with Bruce Willis – who was a guest star in the sixth series of Friends.

Meanwhile, his TV work included short-lived Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip and two Emmy nominations for his role as Joe Quincy in The West Wing – both from creator Aaron Sorkin.

In 2007, Perry also received an Emmy nomination for his role as Ron Clark in The Ron Clark Story about a restless but gifted young teacher.