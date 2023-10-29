Fans speak of ‘shock and sadness’ at death of Friends star Matthew Perry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Fans speak of ‘shock and sadness’ at death of Friends star Matthew Perry

By Press Association
Matthew Perry has died aged 54 (PA)
Matthew Perry has died aged 54 (PA)

Fans of Friends actor Matthew Perry have spoken of their “shock and sadness” at the death of the “funniest” star of the hit US comedy.

The 54-year-old, who became a superstar playing funnyman Chandler Bing during the show’s 10 seasons, died after an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home, US outlets have reported.

Visitors to the Friends’ Experience in Dublin, Ireland – which showcases sets, props and costumes from the show – said that his jokes and performances would live on.

Irma Varivoda, 18, from Bosnia and Herzegovina and living in Dublin, said: “So this is the one where we all lost a friend.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Fans have paid tribute to Matthew Perry (Ian West/PA)

“I was really shocked and sad but honestly I think this was the best way to pay him respect and come here and we are going to miss him but Chandler is going to live for ever. Rest in peace, Matthew.”

Cara Halligan, 19, from Castlebar, County Mayo, said: “What I liked about Chandler is that you can turn it on when you’re not feeling well and Chandler would crack a great joke and make you laugh for the rest of the day. He will be sorely missed, he really meant a lot to us.”

Christine McDonnell, also from Castlebar, said: “What I liked about Chandler was his relationship with Monica, how he always supported her, and he said she was high maintenance but he liked to maintain her, that really got me, it’s lovely. He will be sorely missed because he was really funny.”

Stephen Walsh, 40, from Blanchardstown, Dublin, said: “It’s sad to hear of the passing of Matthew Perry, he was actually the best character in the Friends series, he was my favourite.”

Senada Walsh added: “It’s just very sad news to hear of the passing of a legend. It’s going to be a sad day today going into the Experience knowing he died today.”

Lisa Staunton, 24, from Dublin, said: “When I heard the news today it was so shocking, it’s really sad, really didn’t expect it and coming here today I was able to appreciate his works in Friends and the sarcastic comments he was able to deliver and I will never forget it.”

During his time on the show, Perry struggled with addiction and anxiety which he described in his memoir Friends, Lovers And the Big Terrible Thing which was published in 2022.