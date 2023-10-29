Matthew Perry’s family ‘heartbroken’ at ‘tragic loss’ of their son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matthew Perry’s family ‘heartbroken’ at ‘tragic loss’ of their son

By Press Association
Tributes have poured in for the late Matthew Perry (Ian West/PA)
Tributes have poured in for the late Matthew Perry (Ian West/PA)

Matthew Perry’s family have said that they are “heartbroken” following the “tragic loss” of their son.

The actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on the American sitcom Friends, has died aged 54.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call just after 4pm on Saturday for a death investigation of a male in his 50s, the PA news agency understands.

Matthew Perry death
Stars of the American sitcom Friends (Neil Munns/PA)

The actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home, according to coroner’s records, and an investigation into how he died is ongoing, with the possibility of it taking weeks before a cause of death is determined.

In a statement to US publication People, Perry’s family said of the actors death: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

They added: “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Perry’s body was found in a hot tub at his home, according to unnamed sources cited by the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news.

In a joint statement Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, described their shock.

Matthew Perry death
Matthew Perry in 2007 showing his support for writers on strike (Ian West/PA)

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they said.

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well.

“He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

They added: “This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Celebrities have been paying their respects to the actor with American actress Gwyneth Paltrow remembering Perry as the young man she had met in the summer of 1993.

The Sliding Doors star, 51, posted to her Instagram page and said: “I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.

“We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with.

Frederique Constant new watch collection launch – London
Gwyneth Paltrow has paid tribute to the late Matthew Perry (Ian West/PA)

“We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass.

“It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet.

“He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was.

“We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did.

“I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.”

Elsewhere, visitors to the Friends’ Experience in Dublin, Ireland – which showcases sets, props and costumes from the show – have said that Perry’s jokes and performances as Chandler Bing will live on.

Matthew Perry death
Darren, 44, owner of Central Park cafe, a Friends-themed cafe in Bexleyheath, London (Jamel Smith/PA)

Irma Varivoda, 18, from Bosnia and Herzegovina who is living in Dublin, told the PA news agency: “This is the one where we all lost a friend.

“I was really shocked and sad but honestly I think this was the best way to pay him respect and come here and we are going to miss him but Chandler is going to live for ever. Rest in peace, Matthew.”

In Bexleyheath, Darren, 44, the owner of Friends-themed Central Park cafe, told the agency that the late Perry was a “talented actor” who “could have gone a lot further” without his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

“He was only 54 years old – far too early to pass away”, he said.

Friends co-stars have also come forward to share their memories and offer their condolences.