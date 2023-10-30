Emma Willis makes Little Mix comparison as groups welcomed to The Voice UK

The next series of The Voice UK will welcome the addition of groups, and presenter Emma Willis has compared one of them to British girl band Little Mix.

The former Big Brother host, 47, spoke about the upcoming series of the reality show – which sees singers perform to a panel of celebrity judges who are blind to the talent’s appearance.

The ITV1 show is making a comeback this November with pop stars Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am in the judging chairs.

Anne Marie is a judge on The Voice UK (Ian West/PA)

Discussing what it has been like to welcome group auditions for the first time, presenter Willis said: “It’s always nice to add something you’ve never done before.

“There are loads of groups out there who’ve never had the chance to come and audition and now they can.

“We’ve had some great groups but for me there was an absolute corker of a group, they had the whole package – it was like watching Little Mix.”

Willis also revealed that her daughter had recently written her first ever song with her father – Busted bassist Matt Willis.

Speaking on whether her children want to follow in their father’s footsteps, Willis said: “Trixie is desperate to audition for The Voice kids, Isabelle does lots of drama and music and Ace loves it too.

Emma and husband Matt Willis (Ian West/PA)

“Ace has just learnt how to play the drums as well, so they are all into that, but Trixie is the one with her eye on the show – she’s six.”

She added: “She doesn’t know the words to any song in full so she makes her own songs up. She wrote her first song two weeks ago with her dad.”

Welsh singer Sir Tom, 83, also spoke on the introduction of group auditions and said: “I think it’s a great idea because often individuals work best as a group and are more powerful together than as solo singers.

“I just love voices and sometimes the interplay between voices and players is completely right and necessary to get what they want to say across.”

Murs, 39, who rose to fame on reality singing show The X Factor, explained why he has decided to depart the show following the 2023 series.

Olly Murs will be leaving The Voice UK after the 2023 series (Leon Neal/PA)

He said: “I feel so proud of this show. When I started I never imagined I would be here for six or seven years.

“I’m sad to be leaving but so happy to have been a part of the show. I’m hoping this series will be the best one yet.”

Speaking on what it will be like to have groups in the mix, he added: “When I started on the show we had duos, and then trios and now we’ve got groups.

“It’s been so cool, we all had a group this year and it adds another dynamic to the show.

“Some people are better in groups than they are as a solo artist, other shows have been able to unearth big bands, maybe it’s time for The Voice to unearth the next big group.

“It’s been wicked to see dancing, rapping, singing and harmonies – when there’s more people on stage it can go in any direction, it’s quite exciting.”

The Voice UK starts on November 4 at 8.25pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.