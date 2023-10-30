Training offered to police dealing with journalists reporting at protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Training offered to police dealing with journalists reporting at protests

By Press Association
Training will be offered to police officers as part of measures designed to protect journalists (PA)
Training will be offered to police officers as part of measures designed to protect journalists doing their jobs.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will launch an enhanced national action plan for the safety of journalists in the UK on Monday.

A taskforce will be created to share information on protecting editorial staff, while an online tool will provide a portal to report any abuse or safety issues.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer
Lucy Frazer will hold a reception at Downing Street on Monday with journalists from across the UK (PA)

Police staff will also be offered training around public order laws to help them understand how journalists can report on and observe protests.

In November 2022, LBC radio journalist Charlotte Lynch was wrongfully arrested as she tried to report on a Just Stop Oil protest on the M25 motorway in Hertfordshire.

Documentary maker Rich Felgate and photographer Tom Bowles were also detained by police at the scene.

Ms Frazer will also hold a reception at Downing Street on Monday with journalists from across the UK to celebrate their work.

She said: “At a time when reporters are losing their lives while showing the world what is happening in the Middle East and Ukraine, and where misinformation about the conflicts is rife on social media, the importance of rigorous, fact-checked journalism has never been more apparent.

“As Culture Secretary I want to protect and enhance the freedom of our press. No journalist should be prevented from doing their job due to fear of violence, abuse or harassment.

“Our revamped national action plan will strengthen efforts to protect journalists working in the UK from harm, enhancing their freedom to hold the powerful to account without fear of abuse or harassment.”

Since the publication of the first action plan in 2021, the Government said 22 police forces – less than half – have appointed a journalist safety officer.

Guidance to combat online harassment and abuse has been published by the Media Lawyers Association (MLA), and a free e-learning course created by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ).

Dawn Alford, executive director of the Society of Editors, said: “At a time when accurate and verifiable news and information remains critical to the public’s understanding of world affairs, it is devastating that abuse and harassment of journalists remains so commonplace.”

She also said: “We look forward to working together to help create a safe and free environment for journalists to report on behalf of the public.”

In September the Government launched a taskforce which aims to stop legal threats by wealthy individuals and firms that try to prevent journalists or campaigners from exposing wrongdoing.

Such court actions are known as strategic lawsuits against public participation (Slapps).

Michelle Stanistreet, National Union of Journalists (NUJ) general secretary, said: “We will be creating a press safety tracker so journalists will be able to report incidents ranging from online abuse, problems during demonstrations caused by protestors or the police, and sexual harassment to the wider challenges posed by Slapps and other legal threats designed to stymie and interfere with journalistic reporting and investigations.

“Attacks on journalists are deployed to silence and intimidate those who work to uphold the public’s right to know. NUJ members have shared horrific experiences of being attacked, abused and threatened – on and offline – simply for doing their job.”