Matthew Perry wanted to be remembered for ‘helping people to recover’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Matthew Perry wanted to be remembered for ‘helping people to recover’

By Press Association
Friends star Matthew Perry has died aged 54 (Ian West/PA)
Friends star Matthew Perry has died aged 54 (Ian West/PA)

A director who worked with Matthew Perry has said he wanted to be remembered for “helping people to recover”.

Best known for playing witty and sarcastic Chandler Bing on Friends, Perry died aged 54 on Saturday.

He rose to fame alongside his fellow stars of the American sitcom – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

Perry also struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and was open about sharing his experience.

Lindsay Posner, who directed the play The End Of Longing, written by and starring Perry, paid tribute to the Emmy-nominated actor on Radio 4’s Today programme.

Olivier Awards Nominations Celebration – London
Lindsay Posner, worked with Matthew Perry on The End Of Longing (Ian West/PA)

The British theatre director said: “He was always very, very warm and generous, and keen to keep everyone entertained the whole time.

“He was very keen to be thought of as a serious actor, a comic actor.

“I was a bit worried because he’d never done any stage acting before … but he’d honed his craft with Friends in front of a live audience for years and years and it really showed. You couldn’t tell he’d never been on a London stage before.

“(The End Of Longing) was an autobiographical play about addiction.

“He said to me he would like to be remembered for helping people through the play … helping people to recover.”

During the same radio show, comedian David Baddiel said: “It’s quite rare in a sitcom to see someone who’s got a very distinctive comic delivery.

“All those actors were brilliant at landing jokes, but Matthew Perry had a way of spinning lines so that he would land with different emphasis.

“That’s a very clever way of playing with language that I normally associate with great stand-ups.”

Tributes have poured in following the news of his death, including from fellow Friends cast members, as well as famous figures such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Hank Azaria appeared in several episodes of the sitcom, playing Phoebe Buffay’s (Kudrow) love interest David, and said Perry was like a “brother” to him.

In a video posted to his Instagram page he said: “We were there for each other in the early days of our career and he was, to me, as funny as he was on Friends … in person he was just the funniest man ever.

“And every night, he was like a genius, he would start to weave comedy threads together, just hanging out – little joke here, joke there, joke here, joke there – and then by the end of the night he would weave them all together in this crescendo of hilarity.”

In a joint statement, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, described their “shock” and being “deeply saddened” at Perry’s death.

They added: “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well.

“He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

They also said: “This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s on-and-off girlfriend, Janice Hosenstein, said the “world will miss you”.

She added: “The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.”

Perry’s family said in a statement to US publication People that they were “heartbroken” following the “tragic loss” of their son and brother.

They added: “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a radio call just after 4pm on Saturday for a death investigation of a male in his 50s, PA news agency understands.

A statement from Captain Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department to PA said they found a “male unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi”.

It also said: “The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the LA County medical examiner. We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly.”