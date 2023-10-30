Big Brother contestants to receive warnings from ‘ghosts’ of former housemates

Big Brother contestants will be “haunted” by their former housemates who will appear as ghosts to deliver messages from “beyond the grave”.

In scenes that will air on Monday night, the housemates will be “haunted” by the sight of their ex-housemates during the shopping task.

Make-up artist Farida, who was the first contestant to be voted off the show, will appear and say: “Housemates beware. Someone is manipulating the younger housemates who are following them like sheep.”

A haunting Halloween-themed Shopping Task begins with a visit from the afterlife… What else does Evil Big Brother have in store?! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/YsBIi7GuLY — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 30, 2023

This prompts housemates to speculate over who she was referring to, with Dylan suggesting the message was about Kerry, saying: “We all know who she’s talking about, let’s not be silly.”

Model Zak, who was the second housemate to get the boot, appears next and says: “Housemates beware. Someone is acting all quiet but is actually whispering in people’s ears.

“It’s the quiet ones you need to be afraid of.”

Last week’s evictee Hallie is the last to speak to the house, saying: “Housemates beware. Somebody’s very two faced. They talk about you behind your back but they’re nice to your face.”

Elsewhere in the episode, one housemate will be called at random to the diary room, where they will be given a secret mission.

They must choose an accomplice to help them complete a secret mission to sneak into the bathroom in the early hours of the night where a secret passage will be revealed.

The pair must then select three of their fellow housemates to receive “Cursed Nominations”, meaning all three selected will immediately face the public vote.

The three chosen housemates will face eviction in a flash vote at the end of Monday’s episode, with one housemate going home in an eviction to be shown on Tuesday night.

Big Brother continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.