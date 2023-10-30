Celebrities dress as dolls, their sisters and the Addams Family before Halloween

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Celebrities dress as dolls, their sisters and the Addams Family before Halloween

By Press Association
Keke Palmer tried on a few outfits ahead of Halloween, which she shared on Instagram (Ian West/PA)
Keke Palmer tried on a few outfits ahead of Halloween, which she shared on Instagram (Ian West/PA)

Celebrities have dressed as life-size dolls and characters from the Addams Family before this year’s Halloween.

American actress and singer, Keke Palmer, has shown an array of costumes this year from horror-themes to gala-style outfits on social media.

She dressed her son, Leodis, up as scientist Victor Frankenstein as she played the Bride of Frankenstein, strapped to a medical table in one Instagram post.

In other images, the 30-year-old took inspiration from model Tyra Banks in reference to Disney movie, Life-Size, starring actress Lindsay Lohan, as a pink-dress wearing fashion doll.

Palmer wrote: “Halloween is the season of homage! Thank you for this classic @lindsaylohan and @tyrabanks.”

Also not content with sharing just one outfit on Instagram was Paris Hilton, who dressed as two popstars, Katy Perry and Britney Spears.

Hilton’s Spears outfit echoed the singer’s air hostess garments from the Toxic music video and the American personality wrote: “Icons support icons @BritneySpears.”

Spears has recently released a book, The Woman In Me, which explores her career, life story and battle to end her conservatorship.

Meanwhile, singer and actress Chloe Bailey also dressed as comic book character Catwoman as well as Daenerys Targaryen from fantasy series Game Of Thrones.

Dressed in a metallic outfit, Bailey wrote on Instagram: “I am Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons.”

Over the weekend, Adele put on a gothic-inspired long black dress and wig in what appeared to be a Morticia Addams reference following the success of the series Wednesday on Netflix.

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini opted for Barbie’s pink cowboy outfit from this year’s film about the Mattel doll while Lizzo decided to honour the late singer Tina Turner with a sparkly dress and a wig.

On Instagram, Riverdale stars went for a more comic book female villain assortment of costumes with Camila Mendes as Catwoman, Madelaine Petsch as Poison Ivy and Lili Reinhart as Harley Quinn.

Petsch wrote: “Gotham city sirens.”

A member of the Kardashian family opted for Kim Kardashian’s viral 2013 Met Gala outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian recreated the full-length flower dress-look saying on Instagram: “Freaky Friday.”