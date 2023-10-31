Sentencing of Zara Aleena’s killer ‘upsetting and disturbing’ for TV viewers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sentencing of Zara Aleena’s killer ‘upsetting and disturbing’ for TV viewers

By Press Association
The broadcasting on TV of the sentencing of Zara Aleena’s killer was branded ‘very upsetting’ by viewers in an Ofcom survey (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The broadcasting on TV of the sentencing of law graduate Zara Aleena’s killer has been branded “very upsetting” by viewers.

Broadcast regulator Ofcom has been surveying the public as part of a study called Audience Attitudes To Violence And Sexual Content On Television, which was published on Tuesday.

As part of the research, audiences were played TV clips and asked to rate them on the level of violence and sexual content.

Viewers were shown a broadcast on the BBC News channel, originally screened at 4pm, of the judge’s remarks as Jordan McSweeney was sentenced for the sexual assault and murder of 35-year-old Ms Aleena.

Audiences said it was “one of the most disturbing clips” and were concerned that children could stumble upon it “unintentionally”.

The report said: “The level of detail of the attack, together with the knowledge that this was something that was endured by a real (and named) woman, was very upsetting.

“Even though it was a spoken report with no accompanying imagery, it was still felt to be disturbing, given that it was real life and the perpetrator’s violent acts were described in full.”

Viewers felt the segment should have had “clear warnings” and the report noted that many participants had little understanding of the principles of open justice, where court proceedings take place in a transparent way so people can have confidence in the system.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Paul Mescal starred in Normal People, which was praised for a ‘responsible attitude’ to sex (Ian West/PA)

Overall the BBC was seen as having “less sexual content” than other broadcasters, as well as having “expectations of a higher degree of responsibility in its handling of any potentially sensitive content”.

A clip of romantic series Normal People on BBC One was praised for a “responsible attitude” to sex, while the violence in the channel’s gritty historical crime drama Peaky Blinders was seen as “necessary for the character and story development”.

The report also said a minority “felt that broadcasters such as the BBC had an overly ‘politically correct’ agenda”.

Peaky Blinders Premiere – Birmingham
Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders, with the drama’s violence seen as ‘necessary for character and story development’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Viewers were also critical of documentary The Sex Business – Orgasms For Sale, about women paying for sex, which had a warning at the beginning before airing on Channel 5 at 10pm.

“Many were uncomfortable with the explicit nature of the content for TV, although the level of acceptability was more polarising,” according to Ofcom.

“Participants often concluded that the programme-makers were hiding behind the impression of an educational, documentary-style programme as a means of justifying very sexually explicit content.”

Ofcom had previously ruled in June 2019 that the three-part series breached broadcasting rules for showing “images of extreme, graphic sexual activity”.

However, viewers also said Channel 5 has “more sexually-themed shows and could be expected more generally to push the boundaries of what was acceptable in this respect” given that it caters for a “smaller audience”.

Ofcom’s report also concluded that the portrayal of sex and sexual relationships in programmes has “improved and modernised”.

Audiences said there have been changes in “gender stereotyping, objectification of women or uncritical depictions of exploitative relationships”.

Channel 5 and the BBC have been contacted for comment.