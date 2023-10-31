Broadcasters offer warnings as Covid-19 Inquiry features string of expletives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broadcasters offer warnings as Covid-19 Inquiry features string of expletives

By Press Association
Dominic Cummings referred to ministers as ‘useless’, the inquiry was told (James Manning/PA)
Broadcasters scrambled to issue warnings and offer apologies as their live coverage of the Covid-19 Inquiry featured a string of colourful language and expletives.

The appearance of Lee Cain, Boris Johnson’s long-term adviser who served as No 10’s communications director in the pandemic, and Dominic Cummings, who served as the then-prime minister’s chief adviser, at the inquiry initiated a barrage of swearing as their Whatsapp messages were read out.

Broadcasters airing the inquiry live were forced to issue warnings about the nature of the language.

The BBC news channel featured the on-screen caution: “Warning: coverage may contain expletives.”

As Mr Cummings was sworn in after Mr Cain, viewers were told: “Just an apology to reiterate that there has been some very strong language, plenty of expletives, over the past couple of hours of coverage.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Former Downing Street director of communications Lee Cain (James Manning/PA)

“This is as messages from those in between Number 10 were read out or have been read out, and that may well continue so apologies in advance, those are unedited and we don’t get any warning of those.”

Sky News also featured an on-screen warning reading “Warning: Offensive language”.

At the start of his evidence, lead counsel to the inquiry Hugo Keith KC told Mr Cummings: “Due in large part to your own Whatsapps, Mr Cummings, we are going to have to coarsen our language somewhat.”

Mr Cummings replied: “I apologise.”

Mr Keith proceeded to tell Mr Cummings: “You called ministers useless f***pigs, morons, c***s, in email and Whatapps to your professional colleagues.”

Mr Cummings said he was “reflecting a widespread view amongst competent people at the centre of power at the time about the calibre of a lot of senior people who were dealing with this crisis extremely badly.”

BBC viewers were told: “Just a reminder we are watching live unedited coverage of the Covid inquiry …There is more repeated expletives that we are hearing.

“We are repeating our apology on behalf of what you can hear but it is not within our control, unfortunately, what is read out there.

“Just a repeat of our apology that you are hearing some expletives and strong language.”