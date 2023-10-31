Liverpool venue apologises after sensors trigger S Club concert evacuation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool venue apologises after sensors trigger S Club concert evacuation

By Press Association
(l to r) Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens and Bradley McIntosh of S Club perform on stage earlier this month (Peter Byrne/PA)
(l to r) Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens and Bradley McIntosh of S Club perform on stage earlier this month (Peter Byrne/PA)

A partial evacuation of an S Club concert was caused by a sensor being “triggered”, venue officials have said.

M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, which hosted the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year, is conducting a full investigation into the incident.

The Monday performance by S Club had been rescheduled from October 13 due to issues with the venue’s power supply.

In a statement to PA news agency, Faye Dyer, chief executive of the ACC Liverpool Group, which runs the arena, said: “Last night during the S Club concert a back-of-house sensor was triggered which led to the arena being appropriately evacuated.

“Our safety systems are comprehensively tested and fully certified, and responded appropriately, but for reasons we are yet to fully understand our house lights did not automatically turn on as programmed which meant our manual systems were activated, resulting in a short delay.

“We can confirm that at no point were fire exits blocked, however due to the location of the activation our stewards directed individuals away from some arena floor fire exits towards others while the source of the activation was investigated.

“Customer security checks were carried out prior to the show and – as customers remained in very close proximity to the arena for a short amount of time, on private land monitored by CCTV and with additional visual checks put in place for re-entry – the decision was made for them to return to the arena so the show could resume.

“A full check of the arena and systems was carried out in the meantime with the event deemed safe to continue.

“The safety of our customers is our number one priority; however we understand the customer experience was not in line with our high standards on this occasion and for that we are sorry.

“We wish to thank the band and the audience for their patience and co-operation.

“We are proud that incidents of this nature remain rare over the past 15 years of hosting successful live events.”

There had been reports by concertgoers that that there was no option to leave via a marked fire exit.

Formerly known as S Club 7, the pop band kicked off their 25th anniversary reunion tour with a show in Manchester on October 12.

Less than 24 hours later they had to cancel their Liverpool date, saying on Instagram that they were  “beyond devastated”.

S Club reunion tour
Jon Lee of S Club performs (Peter Byrne/PA)

They told fans the venue had “an unforeseen technical issue impacting their power supply and therefore your safety”.

The statement also said: “We can’t begin to express how sorry we are.

“Especially as we know so many of you have travelled great distances to join us tonight.

“But your safety is our priority always. We’re rescheduling tonight’s performance in Liverpool to Monday October 30 and all tickets remain valid.”

M&S Bank Arena also apologised on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said it understood the group and fans would be “very disappointed but as the safety and comfort of our visitors is our utmost priority the show cannot proceed as planned”.

“As the technical issue is in an isolated area of the campus, we are not anticipating that any other events will be affected,” the statement said.

S Club, which now comprises Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh, head to the US for performances in Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston next month.

Band member Hannah Spearritt has not taken part this year and Paul Cattermole died in April, shortly after the tour was announced.