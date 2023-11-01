Robbie Williams says he is going through ‘manopause’ after years of partying

Robbie Williams has claimed he is going through “manopause” and is dealing with thinning hair, reduced sex drive and insomnia.

The singer and former Take That star, 49, said his years of partying are a taking a toll on his health and have even caused a drop in his testosterone levels.

He told The Sun: “The hair is thinning, the testosterone has left the building, the serotonin is not really here and the dopamine said goodbye a long time ago.

“I’ve used up all of the natural good stuff. I’ve got the manopause.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field (Jacob King/PA)

“My daughter says to me, ‘Daddy’s lazy’. I don’t like the term ‘lazy’ as that’s how I was described when I was younger.

“The reality is that I’m just f****** knackered from what I did to myself in the Nineties and bits of the 2000s.”

The ‘male menopause’ can develop in men when they reach their late 40s to early 50s, according to the NHS website.

Some men develop depression, loss of sex drive, erectile dysfunction, and other physical and emotional symptoms such as mood swings, fat redistribution and insomnia.

Williams, who is married to actress Ayda Field, also said he has “a different sleep pattern to other people,” adding: “I’m magnetically drawn to 4am and falling asleep at six, and there’s nothing I can do about it.

“I go to bed at 11pm and I’m just lying there completely awake and completely alert until 5am.

“It’s one of the banes of Ayda’s existence that she doesn’t get me until 1pm.”

Williams, who is the subject of a new Netflix documentary series, said he was banned by producers from getting Botox during filming in case it affected the continuity, but he has made up for lost time and will get more work done as a birthday gift to himself.

He said: “I’ve had Botox. I can’t get angry now. And Ayda tells me I could do a bit more, and I will.

“I think people’s image of plastic surgery or getting work done is based on bad examples.

“They’re not realising that most people in the entertainment ­industry have had it done but you wouldn’t know — 90% is pretty decent.

“I’m also getting my Turkey teeth done — I am looking about for the people that do the best teeth. I want to see examples where you go, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you’d had it done…’ I don’t want TV teeth.

“I will do it, and I will get a neck lift too. I’m gifting that to myself next year.

“There just needs a bit of help, that’s all. I’m going for a consultation around Christmas — my 50th birthday present to myself.”