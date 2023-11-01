Robbie Williams says he is going through ‘manopause’ after years of partying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Robbie Williams says he is going through ‘manopause’ after years of partying

By Press Association
Singer Robbie Williams said years of partying have taken a toll on his health (Joe Giddens/PA)
Singer Robbie Williams said years of partying have taken a toll on his health (Joe Giddens/PA)

Robbie Williams has claimed he is going through “manopause” and is dealing with thinning hair, reduced sex drive and insomnia.

The singer and former Take That star, 49, said his years of partying are a taking a toll on his health and have even caused a drop in his testosterone levels.

He told The Sun: “The hair is thinning, the testosterone has left the building, the serotonin is not really here and the dopamine said goodbye a long time ago.

“I’ve used up all of the natural good stuff. I’ve got the manopause.

Boy In The Dress play
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field (Jacob King/PA)

“My daughter says to me, ‘Daddy’s lazy’. I don’t like the term ‘lazy’ as that’s how I was described when I was younger.

“The reality is that I’m just f****** knackered from what I did to myself in the Nineties and bits of the 2000s.”

The ‘male menopause’ can develop in men when they reach their late 40s to early 50s, according to the NHS website.

Some men develop depression, loss of sex drive, erectile dysfunction, and other physical and emotional symptoms such as mood swings, fat redistribution and insomnia.

Williams, who is married to actress Ayda Field, also said he has “a different sleep pattern to other people,” adding: “I’m magnetically drawn to 4am and falling asleep at six, and there’s nothing I can do about it.

“I go to bed at 11pm and I’m just lying there completely awake and completely alert until 5am.

“It’s one of the banes of Ayda’s existence that she doesn’t get me until 1pm.”

Williams, who is the subject of a new Netflix documentary series, said he was banned by producers from getting Botox during filming in case it affected the continuity, but he has made up for lost time and will get more work done as a birthday gift to himself.

He said: “I’ve had Botox. I can’t get angry now. And Ayda tells me I could do a bit more, and I will.

“I think people’s image of plastic surgery or getting work done is based on bad examples.

“They’re not realising that most people in the entertainment ­industry have had it done but you wouldn’t know — 90% is pretty decent.

“I’m also getting my Turkey teeth done — I am looking about for the people that do the best teeth. I want to see examples where you go, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you’d had it done…’ I don’t want TV teeth.

“I will do it, and I will get a neck lift too. I’m gifting that to myself next year.

“There just needs a bit of help, that’s all. I’m going for a consultation around Christmas — my 50th birthday present to myself.”