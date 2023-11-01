Mariah Carey is defrosted as she marks start of Christmas season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mariah Carey is defrosted as she marks start of Christmas season

By Press Association
Singer Mariah Carey has kicked off the festive season with a video that shows her being defrosted, with her hit All I Want For Christmas Is You as the soundtrack (Ian West/PA)
Mariah Carey has kicked off the Christmas season with a video that shows her being defrosted and ready to celebrate, set to the soundtrack of her hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The video, shared on social media, shows a clock ticking from 11.59pm on October 31 to midnight on November 1.

As midnight strikes, a vault door opens to reveal Carey entombed in a block of ice as Halloween characters, including Ghostface from Scream and a person in a pumpkin mask, use hairdryers to defrost her.

As the ice begins to thaw, Carey sings “It’s time!”, prompting the ice to crack, and she emerges as her Christmas anthem plays.

Carey frolics in a skin-tight red Santa suit surrounded by Christmas trees and elves in festive jumpers, as well as her children, Moroccan and Monroe, 12.

She captioned the video: “It’s…… TIME!!! #MariahSZN.”

Carey has become increasingly synonymous with the Christmas season since the release of All I Want For Christmas Is You, which appeared on her first holiday album Merry Christmas in 1994.

Since then she has released a string of Christmas albums and this year will perform a number of Christmas shows in the US and Canada.

She also has a Christmas special on Apple TV+, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which was released in 2020.