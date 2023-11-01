Noel Clarke ‘satisfied’ after ruling in libel battle with the Guardian publisher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Noel Clarke ‘satisfied’ after ruling in libel battle with the Guardian publisher

By Press Association
Noel Clarke said he has ‘always disputed the content of the eight Guardian articles’ (PA)
Actor Noel Clarke has said he is “satisfied” after a ruling in an early round of his High Court libel battle against the publisher of the Guardian newspaper.

The 47-year-old is suing Guardian News and Media (GNM) for libel and data protection breaches over eight articles, including one from April 2021 which said 20 women who knew Mr Clarke in a professional capacity had come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a statement at the time he “vehemently” denied “any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing”.

At a hearing last month, lawyers for Mr Clarke and the publisher made submissions over the “natural and ordinary” meaning of the articles – how they would have been understood by an average reader.

Mr Clarke’s barrister told the High Court in London the “overall impression” of the articles was “plainly one of guilt”.

However, lawyers for GNM said the articles would be read as reporting “reasonable grounds to suspect” Mr Clarke had abused his power, bullied or sexually harassed women, rather than a direct allegation of guilt.

In a ruling on Wednesday, Mr Justice Johnson said that seven of the articles “mean that there are strong grounds to believe that the claimant is guilty of various forms of sexual harassment” with the eighth meaning “grounds to investigate”.

The judge also ruled all of the articles could be defamatory, which had not been disputed by GNM over seven of the pieces.

Following the judgment, Mr Clarke said: “I have always disputed the content of the eight Guardian articles and I am satisfied that the High Court has now found that all eight articles issued by the defendant were defamatory in law.

“I look forward to now receiving the Guardian’s defence and progressing my claim for defamation in the High Court next year.”

BAFTA Breakthrough Brits 2015 – London
Noel Clarke had his Bafta membership suspended following the Guardian’s reports (Ian West/PA)

In his 15-page ruling, Mr Justice Johnson found each article would be read as statements of fact, rather than opinions.

He added: “I accept the claimant’s submissions that in each of the first seven articles, the allegations made against the claimant are advanced in clear terms, and that there are features of the articles that lend credibility to the allegations that are made, most notably the sheer number of women who are said to have made similar complaints.”

The judge continued: “As against that, each of the first seven articles make it clear that the claimant denies the allegations that are made.

“The reports of the denials are not tucked away in small print at the end of the article. They are given prominence… I do not agree that, in any of the articles, the denials are reported in a way that suggests that no credence can be attached to them.”