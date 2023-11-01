Joss Stone reveals marriage after magical bouquet miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joss Stone reveals marriage after magical bouquet miss

By Press Association
Joss Stone during the press launch for The Time Traveller’s Wife (James Manning/PA)
Actress and singer Joss Stone has said she has tied the knot after a “magical” moment during a performance of The Time Traveller’s Wife musical.

Stone, 36, has two children, son Shackleton and daughter Violet, with her partner Cody DaLuz.

Discussing the Apollo Theatre musical, Stone said almost catching a bouquet of flowers in the audience of the new London production was a “good omen” for a wedding.

Stone told 5 News: “I’ll tell you something magical, really truly. You know when she throws the flowers at the end?

“They came to me and I almost reached out for them to catch the flowers – this is when she gets married and they do the whole thing and that’s the end of the first act – and they sort of fell down here and there was an empty seat, just like the only empty seat in the whole place.

“And no-one went to pick them up and I was like, well they were for me. So I picked them up and everyone was like, yay.

“Anyway, I went home to Nashville and we got married last Thursday.”

Stone said that it was “a good sign”, before 5 News correspondent Tessa Chapman asked her: “Sorry, you got married last Thursday? Last Thursday?  Well congratulations.”

The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical
(left to right) Bill Buckhurst, Colin Ingram, David Hunter, Joanna Woodward, Hiba Elchikhe, Tim Mahendran, Joss Stone and Dave Stewart during the press launch for The Time Traveller’s Wife (James Manning/PA)

Stone said: “Yes, you know when you say, when you do that and the person who catches it – I know I didn’t catch it – I was so shy of them I was like oh my god they’re totally for me, they’re for me.”

Grammy Award winner Stone also spoke to the PA news agency about the musical, which features songs by her and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.

She said: “Unusually for a night like this, I am quaking in my boots. I’m like, ugh, I feel sick. I’m like, this is horrendous. I’ve (got to) remember my lyrics.

“There’s a lot of pressure, usually I’m performing, not tonight. I’ve done my bit and I’ve seen everyone do their bit and it is absolutely stunning. It’s so enjoyable and I get to do it again tonight.

“I get to just let it wash over me and just feel so proud and so like, grateful and lucky to be part of something like this. I never thought this would happen. It’s great.”