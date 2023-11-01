Dylan among Big Brother housemates facing double eviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dylan among Big Brother housemates facing double eviction

By Press Association
Dylan has been put up for eviction by his Big Brother housemates (ITV/PA)
The Big Brother housemates who could be sent home in the first double eviction of the ITV2 series have been revealed.

A public vote could see Dylan, Noky, Paul or Trish out of the competition during Friday’s live episode, after they received the most nominations from their fellow contestants.

The housemates said the reason they are putting people forward is that they are “two-faced” and want the “experience tailored” to them

During the latest instalment on Wednesday, the housemates were grappling with Kerry, an NHS manager from Essex, being shown the door during a Halloween-themed episode.

She had been put up for elimination, alongside dancer Olivia and radio DJ Dylan, by their fellow housemates Noky, a banker from Derby, and a mother from Luton, Trish.

Chanelle told Big Brother’s diary room: “Today feels like a divide in the house. I feel like it’s Trish’s group and then obviously Olivia and then Dylan.

“I would hate for Dylan to not feel part of a pocket of friends.”

The dental therapist from Llanelli in Wales is also told by Olivia that she had not spoken to Noky.

Kerry from Big Brother
Kerry has been evicted during a Halloween episode (ITV/PA)

Elsewhere, food writer Henry has also opened up about his feelings for lawyer Jordan.

He told Trish that he has been “playing with my emotions a bit the last couple of days” after kissing Jordan a few times.

He also tells the diary room: “There is something strange happening with Jordan and Matty and it’s become a bit of a puzzle in my mind.

“I guess on a really selfish level, I feel like I’m almost losing Jordan a bit as he’s drifting away. It’s really difficult to explain because I’ve never really felt this before.”

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX.