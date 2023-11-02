Mary Beard and Zadie Smith shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mary Beard and Zadie Smith shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year

By Press Association
Mary Beard has written about the Roman Empire in her latest book (Ian West/PA)
Dame Mary Beard and Zadie Smith have been shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year 2023.

Chosen by the company’s booksellers, 14 authors including Smith and Dame Mary were announced to have made the list on Thursday.

Previous winners include creator of His Dark Materials series Sir Philip Pullman, Hamnet author Maggie O’Farrell, illustrator and author Charlie Mackesy and musician Sir Paul McCartney.

Dame Mary was given the nod for Emperor Of Rome in which she explores how the leaders of the Roman Empire lived.

The long-awaited new book from White Teeth author Smith, a historical fiction called The Fraud: A Novel, was also honoured.

Women’s Prize for Fiction – London
Zadie Smith who has been shortlisted for a Waterstones award (Yui Mok/PA)

Set in the 19th-century and based on real events, it explores the lives of a Scottish housekeeper, novelist William Harrison Ainsworth, a slave and a trial involving a person claiming to be heir to the Tichborne baronetcy.

Bea Carvalho, Waterstones head of books, said: “There is something here for readers of every taste: dazzling and covetable children’s books, conversation-starting non-fiction, exceptional gifts, and game-changing novels which will set the tone for fiction in the coming year.

“These are all books which beg to be pressed into the hands of others: we can’t wait to share them with readers everywhere.”

Also on the shortlist this year is fantasy book Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, TV presenter Dr Chris van Tulleken’s Ultra-Processed People: Why Do We All Eat Stuff That Isn’t Food … and Why Can’t We Stop? and travelogue Abroad In Japan by Chris Broad.

Author Mac Barnett and illustrator Jon Klassen’s picture book How Does Santa Go Down The Chimney?, David Grann’s historical book The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny And Murder, Rebecca F Kuang’s thriller Yellowface, Ann Patchett’s Michigan-based novel Tom Lake and record producer Rick Rubin’s The Creative Act: A Way of Being also made the list.

British Academy Children’s Awards – London
Xand van Tulleken (left) and his brother Chris van Tulleken (Ian West/PA)

Also with a chance of walking away with the award are Alice Winn for First World War romance In Memoriam: A Novel, author Lou Peacock and illustrator Matt Hunt for A Whale Of A Time: A Funny Poem For Every Day Of The Year and GT Karber’s Murdle: Solve 100 Devilishly Devious Murder Mystery Logic Puzzles. 

Katherine Rundell, who won Waterstones Children’s Book Prize, has also been given a nod for fantasy Impossible Creatures.

The winner, which is chosen by a Waterstones panel, will be revealed on November 30.