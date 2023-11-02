Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire apologises for ‘ignorant’ Halloween outfit

Emily Hampshire said she is “ashamed” for dressing up as ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for Halloween.

The Schitt’s Creek star said she is “deeply sorry” for dressing up as Depp alongside her friend who wore a Heard costume, in reference to the former Hollywood couple’s lengthy legal battle.

“I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done,” the US actress said in a statement on Instagram.

“For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe. Domestic abuse is never, ever funny.

“These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions.”

Hampshire concluded the statement promising to “do better” in the future, before adding: “I’m so sorry.”

It comes after Pirates Of The Caribbean star Depp was awarded 10.3 million dollars (£8 million) in damages last year following a high-profile defamation case in the US against his ex-wife Heard, who he was married to from 2015-2017.

The 60-year-old sued Aquaman star Heard over an article she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

The US case came after Depp’s drawn-out UK libel claim against News Group Newspapers (NGN) – the owner of The Sun – over allegations that he was violent and abusive towards his ex-wife.

After a 16-day trial the judge ruled the content of the article was proven to be “substantially true”.