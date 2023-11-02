Most treasure finds reported since records began – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Most treasure finds reported since records began – figures

By Press Association
Statistics showed Norfolk was the top county to find treasure in last year (Ben Birchall/PA)
Statistics showed Norfolk was the top county to find treasure in last year (Ben Birchall/PA)

The amount of buried treasure discovered in the UK reached a new high last year as latest figures suggest more finds were reported in 2022 than in any other year since records began.

Some 1,378 finds were made in 2022, marking the ninth consecutive year that the 1,000 mark has been exceeded, according to provisional information from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The figure represents an increase on 2021’s total of 1,072 across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, which was similar to the 2020 figure of 1,071.

The south-east of England held onto its title as the country’s buried treasure hotspot with 349 finds last year, while 264 were found in 2021.

People with metal detectors
A breakdown of the types of objects found in 2022 is not yet available (Ben Birchall/PA)

The statistics show Norfolk was the top county to seek out treasure as 95 discoveries were made there, a jump from 85 finds in 2021.

Behind Norfolk was Hampshire with 83, Kent with 81 and Suffolk with 75 finds respectively last year, according to provisional figures.

A breakdown of the types of objects found in 2022 is not yet available.

Detailed figures available for 2021 show that 1,024 of the finds were from metal detecting.

Of the 1,072 total reported finds, 860 were objects and 212 were coins.

Around a quarter of the found objects and a quarter of the found coins were acquired by or donated to museums – totalling 270 additions.

The DCMS figures show the number of reported treasure finds for 2021 and provisional figures for 2022 within England, Wales and Northern Ireland.