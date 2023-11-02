BBC journalists to vote on offer aimed at resolving jobs dispute

BBC journalists are to vote on an offer aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over jobs.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said if there is a yes vote, the industrial dispute and industrial action will end.

NUJ members across BBC Local (covering radio, TV and online) have been involved in a protracted dispute over job cuts and changes to programming.

The journalists have taken four days of strike action, along with a long-running work to rule, following two strike ballots.

The ballot on the new offer ends on November 13.

Paul Siegert, NUJ broadcasting official, said: “Members will now have their say on this offer, which addresses some of the most pressing industrial concerns – including avoiding compulsory redundancies and improving redeployment, pay protection, workload and movement on news bulletins.

“Whatever the outcome of this industrial dispute, the NUJ will continue to fight and argue that there should be 39 local radio stations, properly funded, all producing genuinely local output with their own bespoke live news bulletins.”