Just Stop Oil protesters deny aggravated trespass at Les Miserables show

Five Just Stop Oil protesters appeared in court charged with storming a performance of Les Miserables in London's West End. The performance at the Sondheim Theatre was brought to a halt at about 9pm on October 5, Westminster Magistrate's Court heard. Hannah Taylor, 23; Lydia Gribbin, 28; Hanan Ameur, 22; Noah Crane, 18; and Poppy Bliss, 19, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trespass. The performance at the Sondheim Theatre was brought to a halt by the protest (PA) District Judge Michael Snow told the protesters that the estimated cost to the theatre of cancelling the performance was £80,000. He said that they could be liable to pay the full amount if they are found guilty. The judge set a trial date of February 5 2024. Ms Gribbin requested that the trial take place at the end of February as she will be away. Hannah Taylor from Just Stop Oil hugs a supporter outside court (James Manning/PA) Judge Snow said: "I am afraid I am not going to wait for you to get back from India." He added: "If you have miss out things, you have to miss out on things." The five protesters will next appear for trial at City of London Magistrate's Court on February 5 of next year.