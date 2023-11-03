George Harrison and John Lennon added to Beatles music video in visual effect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

George Harrison and John Lennon added to Beatles music video in visual effect

By Press Association
Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon, at a recording studio in London (PA)
Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon, at a recording studio in London (PA)

John Lennon and George Harrison are seen playing instruments for the “last recorded” Beatles song alongside recent footage of the surviving members as part of the official music video’s visual effects.

The Fab Four have reunited through the track Now And Then, released on Thursday, which had originally been recorded as a demo by Lennon in the 1970s.

It was developed by the other band members, including Harrison in the mid 1990s, and was finished by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr in the decades after the original recording was made.

During the chorus, Sir Paul and Sir Ringo sing alongside Lennon and Harrison whose figures, taken from archival footage, have been superimposed on to the screen.

There is also footage showing young versions of the band members moving equipment around while a modern day Sir Paul and Sir Ringo play their instruments.

In a statement on the website of The Beatles, Jackson admitted he was initially “very reluctant” to take on creating a music video for the song due to scale of the task.

The director also said: “My lifelong love of The Beatles collided into a wall of sheer terror at the thought of letting everyone down.”

The remastered track, which was released on Thursday by Apple, Capitol and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), used technology to extricate and isolate Lennon’s voice.

The band had not released the song until now because of issues with extracting Lennon’s vocals and piano – due to limited technology at the time.

Filmmaker Jackson’s recent Beatles documentary used audio restoration technology that allowed for vocals, music and conservations by the band to be isolated, a technique which was later used for Now And Then.

The song, which includes Harrison’s electric and acoustic guitar recorded in 1995, was finished by Sir Paul and Sir Ringo last year.

Recorded at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, Sir Paul oversaw the track as backing vocals were added from the original recordings of Here, There And Everywhere, Eleanor Rigby and Because.

The musician described Now And Then as “the last Beatles record” in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, in support of an exhibition showcasing Sir Paul’s Beatlemania photos at the National Portrait Gallery.

Alongside the song and music video is a 12-minute-long documentary Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song which premiered on Wednesday on The Beatles’ YouTube channel.