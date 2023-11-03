Dame Deborah James inspired others with sheer force of her spirit, says William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Deborah James inspired others with sheer force of her spirit, says William

By Press Association
Prince of Wales shares message about the late Dame Deborah James (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Prince of Wales said we all need to “learn from and be inspired by” Dame Deborah James in a pre-recorded clip shown during the Stand Up To Cancer live show.

TV stars Davina McCall, Adam Hills, Joe Lycett and Munya Chawawa hosted a 90-minute takeover at The Francis Crick Institute to celebrate 10 years of the appeal for Cancer Research UK.

During the broadcast on Channel 4, William appeared in a clip to praise Dame Deborah who died in June 2022 at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer.

Deborah James damehood
Screengrab taken from the Instagram feed of Deborah James (Deborah James/bowelbabe/Instagram)

He said: “Dame Deborah James was one of those special people who can unite and inspire others with the sheer force of her spirit.

“She encouraged us all to live life to the fullest, to tackle the toughest challenges with strength and bravery and to rally together to stand up to cancer.”

Dame Deborah set up the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK which has raised more than £10 million and for her efforts she was made a dame.

Her damehood was conferred by William, who joined her family for afternoon tea and champagne at home before her death last year.

Damehoods are usually handed out by members of the royal family at investiture ceremonies which take place at royal palaces, including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

“It was honour to meet Deborah and her family and present her with her damehood,” William continued.

“I’ll never forget her kindness, warmth, honesty and humour in adversity. Let’s all learn from and be inspired by her passion for life.”

William said You, Me And The Big C podcast host Dame Deborah “truly made a difference to the lives of so many” by breaking down taboos around having symptoms checked.

He added: “In the months leading up to, and after her death, the NHS saw a substantial increase in the number of people being referred for bowl cancer checks in England.

“Millions of pounds are raised in Deborah’s name for the BowelBabe fund for Cancer Research UK and associated charities which would have given more people affected by cancer more time with the people they love.

“Deborah’s legacy continues to help break down stigma’s and ultimately help people live longer lives.”