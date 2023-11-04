The sound of Big Ben’s bongs to return to BBC Radio 4 next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The sound of Big Ben’s bongs to return to BBC Radio 4 next week

By Press Association
The Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament, known as Big Ben (John Walton/PA)
The Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament, known as Big Ben (John Walton/PA)

The sound of Big Ben’s bongs will return to BBC Radio 4 next week after not being heard live on the station since New Year’s Eve 2022.

The chiming of the famous landmark on Radio 4 had largely been paused while conservation work took place on the Elizabeth Tower. The work started in 2017.

Recorded “bongs” were used to mark the network’s programming and occasionally live chimes were used for special events, such as Remembrance Sunday.

On Monday November 6, the famous bell will be heard live just before the 6pm news bulletin and again before midnight.

Winter weather Jan 25th 2023
The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, in Westminster, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Following this, listeners will once again be able to hear Big Ben before Radio 4’s Westminster Hour political discussion programme at 10pm on Sundays.

Now that microphones and a live set-up have been installed, the chimes will form part of Radio 4’s regular schedule where they will be heard live twice daily and three times on Sundays.

To mark the nation’s two-minute silence on Saturday November 11, Big Ben will also be heard live on Armistice Day at 11am and at 3pm on Christmas Day, before the King’s speech is broadcast on Radio 4.

This New Year’s Eve, live at midnight, Big Ben will ring in the New Year for Radio 4 listeners with the sound of 12 full chimes broadcast live to mark the arrival of 2024.

On Christmas Eve in 2018 the bells of Rochdale Town Hall replaced the usual chimes of Big Ben on BBC Radio 4.

Big Ben’s famous bongs had been silenced in August 2017 as major conservation work began.

The Elizabeth Tower, which sits at the north-eastern end of the Houses of Parliament and is known as Big Ben after the bell inside, was covered in scaffolding during the restoration work.

Between 2017 and 2022 the tower, and the clockwork and bell mechanism within it, underwent the biggest repair and conservation project in its history.

Big Ben repairs
Scaffolding being erected around the Elizabeth Tower (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It was repaired from the gilt cross and orb at its tip to the bottom of its 334-step staircase.

The deafening chimes were stopped, only returning for special occasions, to protect workers who were renovating the Great Clock and its bell.

The clock was installed in 1859 with the aim of creating the most accurate public timepiece in the world.

In 2022, as the country headed into winter, all four faces of Big Ben were put back to GMT for the first time in five years.