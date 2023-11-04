British magician David Berglas dies aged 97

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

British magician David Berglas dies aged 97

By Press Association
David Berglas with his MBE for services to Magic and Psychology after an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
David Berglas with his MBE for services to Magic and Psychology after an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

David Berglas, one of the most influential magicians and mentalists of the 20th century, has died aged 97.

The Magic Circle, touted as the most famous magic society in the world, confirmed Berglas died in London on Friday night.

Also known as the International Man of Mystery, he was the first ever magician to have his own programme on British television, Meet David Berglas, in 1954.

In the 1980s he had a second television series, called The Mind of David Berglas, where he entertained a raft of celebrities, including Omar Sharif, Christopher Lee and Britt Ekland.

ROYAL Investitures
Berglas was also known as the International Man of Mystery (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Throughout the decades, he appeared frequently on British TV and radio and became a household name for his incredible stunts, one of which included driving a car around London while blindfolded.

Berglas was renowned in magic circles for a trick called the Berglas Effect, with which he could find a spectator’s chosen card at any number in a deck of cards.

It is regarded as the holy grail of magic effects, the secret of which he took to the grave.

Berglas was awarded an MBE by the Prince of Wales in 2018 for his services to magic and psychology.

He said upon receiving his award: “I am delighted to accept this honour but even more pleased that the art of magic has at last been recognised.

“I have spent over 60 years entertaining people in person, on radio and television – ‘reading their minds’ – but I certainly didn’t see this one coming.”

Berglas revitalised The Magic Circle society during his tenure as president from 1989-1998.

It was under his guiding hand that The Magic Circle elected to admit women to the illusionist society in 1991.

His son Marvin Berglas, elected president of The Magic Circle in September this year, said: “My father was a giant in the magic fraternity, known for his originality, creativity and showmanship.

“His mysteries have not only baffled audiences but also his peers. However, to us, his family, he will always be best remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.”

Illusionist Derren Brown hailed Berglas as “one of our greatest living magical performers” when Berglas was awarded his MBE.

“Generations of magicians owe him a debt of gratitude,” Brown said.

“Each of my shows is indebted to his artistry and astonishing body of work. I thank him for his constant inspiration.”