Friends stars attend Matthew Perry’s funeral in LA, US media reports

Matthew Perry has been laid to rest in Los Angeles with his Friends co-stars in attendance, according to US media reports.

Loved ones of the US actor including Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, gathered for the funeral service at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, it was reported.

Perry, who rose to fame on hit US sitcom Friends as the witty and sarcastic character Chandler Bing, died at the age of 54 last weekend.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer rose to fame alongside each other in the hit US sitcom Friends (Terence Patrick/HBO Max/PA)

His father John Bennett Perry, mother Suzanne and stepfather Keith Morrison were also photographed arriving for the service in pictures shared by US media outlets.

Forest Lawn Memorial Park is the burial place of a number of Hollywood stars including Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher and Fast & Furious star Paul Walker.

Perry’s fellow co-stars said they were “utterly devastated” and described their relationship as “more than cast mates. We are a family” in a joint statement earlier this week.

A new foundation has been set up in his memory which promises to continue his commitment to “helping others struggling with the disease of addiction”.

Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing in Friends (Ian West/PA)

During Perry’s life and in his recent memoir, he was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction and also set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.

In a statement, the organisation said: “The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realisation of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction.

“It will honour his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

The Matthew Perry Foundation also referenced a quote by the actor on its website, in which he said: “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.

“Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”