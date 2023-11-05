Recruit passes Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins course after tough interrogation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recruit passes Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins course after tough interrogation

By Press Association
(Pete Dadds/Channel 4)
(Pete Dadds/Channel 4)

Singer Gareth Gates became emotional as he was declared the only famous face to pass this year’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins course.

The 39-year-old, who found fame on TV talent show Pop Idol, made it to the final of the military-style series alongside former health secretary Matt Hancock, TV personality Danielle Lloyd, Olympic track and field athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton and Love Island star Teddy Soares.

In Sunday’s finale of the Channel 4 show, the last five competitors took part in a resistance to interrogation challenge, a key stage of SAS selection.

Gareth Gates (Pete Dadds/Channel 4)

They were subjected to punishing interrogation techniques by a specialist team, including being held in extreme stress positions, while using a cover story that they were working for an animal welfare project, named the Asian Saola Survey, to hide their true mission.

Gates maintained his story during his grilling, with the onlooking interrogation umpire saying: “He buys time well, he’s very considered, he’s genuinely an individual that’s quite difficult to get upset with.”

In a piece to camera, the singer revealed: “Whenever I’m feeling in a dark place, I just always think of my beautiful daughter’s face, smiling at me saying ‘You can do this daddy’. And I think that’s going to be my main source of inspiration.”

When it came to Hancock’s turn, he came up with an elaborate backstory which prompted the umpire to say: “The reality of it is he’s really good at lying.”

Discussing the interrogation, the West Suffolk MP said in a piece to camera: “Interrogation is something that is just part and parcel of my day job.

“And maybe I will come completely unstuck but I’ve been interrogated in the most aggressive way by people being totally unreasonable. Have you met Piers Morgan?”

However, the MP was later restrained in an extreme stress position for his “arrogance” to the interrogator.

Soares broke his cover story early and told them he was with the British Special Forces, which resulted in him failing the challenge.

Matt Hancock during his interrogation (Pete Dadds/Channel 4)

Hancock and Shakes-Drayton were further tested with the MP made to pour a buck of ice cold water over the former Olympic athlete’s head.

The treatment broke Shakes-Drayton who confessed what their true mission was, prompting Hancock to also agree, and she was later removed from the course.

Interrogator Dilksy also told Hancock that he had wound him up with his lies, adding: “You f****** look down your nose at people like me with contempt. You’ve got no f****** power here, my pedigree chum” before a bucket of ice water was poured over him.

Lloyd and Gates also had to endure the ice bucket treatment, which caused the TV star to break, but their performances were praised by the interrogators.

The remaining trio of contestants – Gates, Lloyd and Hancock – had to face one final test of endurance, which was designed to replicate combat under fire.

Final three contestants (Pete Dadds/Channel 4)

While wearing their full kits, they had to drag tyres and carry logs through swampy waters before having to carry jerry cans up a barren road.

For the final part of the task, each recruit had to hang from a bar suspended in the air for as long as they could.

Lloyd immediately dropped while Hancock held on for 1.10 minutes and Gates 1.20 minutes.

While he was suspended, Gates, who was runner-up to Will Young on Pop Idol in 2002, could be heard saying in a piece to camera: “When I was a 17-year-old boy, I entered a TV talent show. I made the final but didn’t win.

“It was hard at the time. But 20 years on I wanted to prove to myself that I am strong and I can make it right down to the end and hopefully even win.”

As the directing staff consulted on who they would pass, they said Gates had “pretty much passed virtually everything” on the course had remained a “frontrunner” and “stoic” from the beginning.

They also praised Lloyd’s “great character” and “determination” but noted that she was not “physically strong enough” while they thought Hancock had “succeeded at most tasks” and “outworked many of the people on the course”.

After they announced Gates had successfully passed, he appeared overwhelmed with emotion and thanked the directing staff before his fellow contestants rushed to congratulate him.