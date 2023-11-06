Elton John’s Aids charity launches Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Marmite

The Elton John Aids Foundation has teamed up with Marmite to launch a limited-edition jar which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the singer’s classic Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album.

The jar’s label is inspired by the 1973 album cover which sees the superstar stepping on to a yellow brick road while wearing a pink bomber jacket embroidered with his name.

The launch of the special jar marks the beginning of a new three-year partnership between the spread company and the foundation, with Marmite set to donate a million dollars (about £800,000) to support the charity’s work in the UK.

Founded by Sir Elton in 1992, the organisation funds frontline partners to prevent HIV infections, tackle stigma and provide care for vulnerable communities.

Anne Aslett, chief executive of the Elton John Aids Foundation, said: “What started as a singular, limited-edition jar in 2022 has evolved into an incredible three-year partnership between Marmite and the foundation.

“This jar is not only an homage to Elton’s artistic excellence but will also help to raise much-needed awareness of our ongoing mission to end Aids.

“Globally, three new people are diagnosed with HIV every minute and over nine million people are not currently accessing the treatment that could save their lives.

“With Marmite’s generous support, we can continue our work to provide those most at risk of HIV/Aids with the treatment, care and support they desperately need.

“Through our partnership we also work together to spread the love and compassion that is needed to break down the stigma standing in the way of ending Aids for all.”

Sir Elton previously joined forced with Marmite last year to release a special Rocket Man-inspired jar, which proved popular with fans.

The company also auctioned a selection of limited-edition jars in the shape of the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage to celebrate his performance at the festival.

Marmite brand manager Laura Iliffe said: “We’re incredibly proud to announce Marmite’s three-year partnership with the Elton John Aids Foundation, and what better way to begin than with a showstopping new jar that celebrates one of Elton’s most iconic albums.

“We’re confident that Marmite and Elton fans alike will be excited to welcome this new design to their collection and add a touch of glamour to their daily breakfast spread.”

The limited edition jar is exclusively available from Sainsbury’s stores across the UK.