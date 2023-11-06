Just Stop Oil protesters smash glass protecting National Gallery painting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Just Stop Oil protesters smash glass protecting National Gallery painting

By Press Association
The protesters broke the glass with hammers (Just Stop Oil/PA)
The protesters broke the glass with hammers (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Two Just Stop Oil protesters have smashed the glass covering a painting on display at the National Gallery.

The protesters used safety hammers to break the glass protecting the Rokeby Venus painting at the museum in central London on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said activists had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

The artwork, which was painted by Diego Velazquez in the 1600s, was previously slashed by suffragette Mary Richardson in March 1914.

Just Stop Oil named the pair as Hanan, 22, and Harrison, 20, and said their actions were to demand the Government immediately halts all new oil and gas projects in the UK.

Following the incident, they said: “Women did not get the vote by voting; it is time for deeds not words. It is time to Just Stop Oil.

“Politics is failing us. It failed women in 1914 and it is failing us now.

“New oil and gas will kill millions. If we love art, if we love life, if we love our families, we must Just Stop Oil.”

A larger group of Just Stop Oil protesters also obstructed traffic near Downing Street on Monday and were arrested and placed on and around the Cenotaph by police.

One officer told the PA news agency the protesters had been moved to the site “to get them off the road”, adding: “It was for their own safety – obviously it’s quite a busy road.”

The Met said they arrested at least 40 activists who were slow-marching in Whitehall under Section 7 of the Public Order Act.

A series of Just Stop Oil protests have taken place in recent days, including last Wednesday when more than 20 people were charged after blocking Earls Court Road.