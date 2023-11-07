BBC colleagues and family pay tribute to George Alagiah at memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC colleagues and family pay tribute to George Alagiah at memorial service

By Press Association
A memorial service has taken place for George (Alagiah Murray Sanders/Daily Mail/PA)
A memorial service has taken place for George (Alagiah Murray Sanders/Daily Mail/PA)

Colleagues, friends and family members have paid tribute to news presenter George Alagiah during a memorial service held in London.

BBC director general Tim Davie and Alagiah’s former BBC News At Six co-presenter Sophie Raworth were among those who got up to speak.

Three weeks before his death in July, aged 67, Alagiah had dictated to his wife Frances Robathan the words he wanted to be read aloud at the memorial, according to the BBC.

His former co-worker Raworth, 55, shared these words when she spoke at the end of the service, held at St Martin-in-the-Fields church, near London’s Trafalgar Square.

Royal investitures
George Alagiah, journalist and television presenter is made an OBE by The Queen at Buckingham Palace (Martin Keene/PA)

He had left those close to him the following instructions: “If you haven’t already told the people you love that you love them, tell them;

“If you haven’t already told them how vulnerable you sometimes feel, tell them;

“If you want to tell them that you’d like to be with them until the front hall stairs feel like Everest, tell them.

“You never know what is coming around the corner.

“And if, lucky you, there is nothing around the corner, then at least you got your defence in first.”

The BBC reported that the congregation also heard stories from Alagiah’s sons – Adam Alagiah-Glomseth and Matthew Alagiah – who read passages from their father’s books.

Elsewhere, his sisters – Mari Martin, Rachel Stojan, Chris Dennington and Jenny Johnson – spoke of the profound impact of migration on their childhoods.

Alagiah was born in Colombo, Sri Lanka, before his family moved to Ghana due to ethnic unrest, later being educated in England.

On a screen, a montage of photographs showed Alagiah working in different areas of the world and at home with his family.

The collection of images was accompanied by the BBC’s Russia editor Steve Rosenberg playing piano.

During the service, Davie spoke to the congregation and said: “To a whole generation of audiences, he was the very best of us.”

At the end of the order of service, a final round of applause for Alagiah was given, before Raworth read out his words.

The BBC paid tribute to the presenter during Tuesday’s BBC News At Six.

Reporting from the memorial service, journalist Jon Kay said: “In all the tributes, one clear message. That what mattered most to George was family.”

Among those paying their respects to the newsreader online was TV presenter Jeremy Vine, who wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “May this wonderful man rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, BBC reporter Kay wrote that it was “an honour” to report on the memorial service.