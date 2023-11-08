Tom Daley’s Oscar-winning husband ‘twisted woman’s wrist very hard at nightclub’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Daley’s Oscar-winning husband ‘twisted woman’s wrist very hard at nightclub’

By Press Association
Dustin Lance Black, centre, arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, with his husband Tom Daley, right (Lucy North/PA)
Tom Daley’s Oscar-winning husband Dustin Lance Black twisted a woman’s wrist “very hard” at a London nightclub, a court has been told.

Black, who married the Olympic champion diver, 29, in 2017, is charged with assaulting Teddy Edwardes at the Freedom nightclub in Soho on August 18 last year.

He was at the venue with Daley when he had an altercation with Edwardes, prosecutor Adrita Ahmed said.

“The crown’s case is that there was an altercation between Mr Black and Ms Edwardes,” she told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Terry Edwardes arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court
“During the altercation, Mr Black made contact with Ms Edwardes’ wrist.”

She said the contact was “grabbing the wrist”.

Edwardes gave evidence to the trial, saying she was at Freedom with friends and her then-girlfriend, Love Island star Amber Gill, when she met Daley at the bar.

She did not know the former Olympian but offered to buy him a drink, the court was told.

Daley said yes, she said, and added that Black would also want one.

Daley and Black then joined her and her friends at the booth they were sitting at.

Black, left, with Daley
She said the pair were mostly talking to Gill’s friends.

She said a man she did not know was making Gill uncomfortable by sitting too close to her, so Edwardes said she went to security staff to ask them to move him to another booth.

“Security came to the table to do that, and that’s when Dustin stood up and everything started,” she said.

“He shouted at me, saying that I had made him feel uncomfortable since I got there.”

She added: “He said he felt humiliated.”

She said she apologised to him and told him she did not mean to make him feel like that.

Edwardes said Daley tried to calm his husband down, telling him to stop.

She said Black then grabbed her left wrist and twisted it as she held a drink in her left hand.

“It caused my drink to go all over me and over Amber as well,” she said.

She described the twist as “very hard, really aggressive”.

The prosecutor said it was an agreed fact that she “went after” Black as he left the scene and punched him in the back of the head.

She got a police caution for the punch.

Asked about the impact of Black’s alleged assault, Edwardes said: “I feel uncomfortable going to gay bars now. That was kind of my safe space.”

Black, who won an Oscar for best original screenplay for 2008’s Milk, denies assault.

The trial continues.