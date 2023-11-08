Viewers complain about behaviour of Big Brother housemates to Noky and Trish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Viewers complain about behaviour of Big Brother housemates to Noky and Trish

By Press Association
Big Brother housemates have been divided recently (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)
Big Brother housemates have been divided recently (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)

More than a thousand viewers have complained to Ofcom about “the behaviour” of Big Brother housemates.

On October 31, the media watchdog said it received 768 complaints that cited radio DJ Dylan’s “behaviour” towards Luton mother Trish after he was put up for elimination.

Over the course of the Halloween episode, dancer Olivia and Dylan confronted Noky and Trish about their nominations and both said they felt the pair’s explanation of why they chose them was scripted.

Dylan Big Brother
Viewers complained about Dylan’s behaviour during the Halloween episode of Big Brother (ITV/PA)

Dylan described Trish as “two-faced” during the episode while other contestants described Noky, a banker from Derby, as “fake” for nominating Olivia, with whom she shares a bed.

The fall-out of the surprise elimination, which saw NHS manager Kerry told to leave the Big Brother house, led to more complaints to Ofcom on November 1.

Olivia, Tom, Jenkin and Chanelle’s behaviour towards Trish and Noky received 50 complaints, according to Ofcom, while viewers made 45 complaints which “alleged bullying behaviour” from Paul towards Noky.

During the episode, Chanelle told Big Brother’s diary room: “Today feels like a divide in the house. I feel like it’s Trish’s group and then obviously Olivia and then Dylan.

“I would hate for Dylan to not feel part of a pocket of friends.”

The instalment also saw Dylan call Noky “two-faced” and “game-playing” as he put her forward for elimination.

Noky, Paul and Trish were all announced as facing elimination during the course of the November 1 episode.

There were a total of 97 complaints to Ofcom on November 3, which saw viewers object to clashes between housemates.

The media regulator said there were 62 complaints that objected to “Olivia, Tom, Jenkin and Chanelle’s behaviour towards Trish and Noky” and 50 complaints over “alleged bullying behaviour by Paul towards Noky and Trish”.

Noky was described as ‘two-faced’ by other housemates (ITV)

During Friday’s episode, Paul and Dylan were voted out of the Big Brother house as chants were heard by the live audience of  “get Paul out” and “get Dylan out”.

During the show, Paul asked Noky what she was staring at before calling her “strange” and “weird”.

Later, Trish stood up for Noky branding Paul a “bully” before an explosive argument ensued.

In his exit interview, Paul said: “Not everyone can be everyone’s cup of tea … I think me and Trish are very similar people so we could clash. I do like to wind people up and I said that before I came in.”

Dylan said he felt he was nominated for what he called “losing my rag” and also spoke about how he applied for the show originally to prove that amputees can do anything.

“Along with all the madness and all the craziness that I’ve brought, hopefully, amputees out there next year will think I’m going to give it a go because I’ve seen Dylan on there,” he added.

ITV has been contacted for comment.