Tom Daley’s Oscar-winning husband cleared of assault as case is dismissed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tom Daley’s Oscar-winning husband cleared of assault as case is dismissed

By Press Association
Dustin Lance Black, centre, arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court with his husband Tom Daley, right, on Wednesday (Lucy North/PA)
Dustin Lance Black, centre, arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court with his husband Tom Daley, right, on Wednesday (Lucy North/PA)

The assault case against Tom Daley’s Oscar-winning husband Dustin Lance Black has been dismissed mid-trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Black, who married the Olympic champion diver, 29, in 2017, was accused of assaulting Teddy Edwardes at the Freedom nightclub in Soho on August 18 last year.

He was at the venue with Daley when he had an altercation with Edwardes, prosecutor Adrita Ahmed told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He was alleged to have grabbed Edwardes’ wrist “very hard” and spilled her drink over her.

Dustin Lance Black court case
Teddy Edwardes arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Lucy North/PA)

But District Judge Louisa Ciecora dismissed the charge, citing inconsistencies in Edwardes’ live evidence.

“(Edwardes) said in her evidence at one point that she could not remember a wrist grab,” the judge told the court.

“She then said that she was sure that it did happen – and that was an obvious contradiction.”

The judge said CCTV footage was “not clear” due to “the angle of the camera”.

Court cases can be thrown out at the close of the prosecution’s case if they are so weak that a jury, properly directed, could not properly convict.

In this case the jury was Judge Ciecora.

Her decision means Black and Daley did not have to take the stand.

It followed a submission from Helena Duong, defending, who said the prosecution failed to prove Black grabbed Edwardes’ wrist.

Dustin Lance Black court case
Helena Duong, defending, said the prosecution failed to prove Black, above left, grabbed Edwardes’ wrist (Lucy North/PA)

Instead, she said Black grabbed Edwardes’ drink and spilled it on the floor.

Ms Duong said it was Edwardes who had shown aggression.

It was an agreed fact in the case that Edwardes punched Black in the back of the head after their altercation.

She received a police caution for the punch, the court was told.

Speaking to the press after the hearing, Black, who won an Oscar for best original screenplay for 2008’s Milk, described the judge’s dismissal as a “moment of exoneration”.

He said: “This case has flown in the face of everything that I am.

“I am very grateful to the judge for exonerating me.”