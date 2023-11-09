Rosie Jones, Troy Deeney and Jane Hill among line-up for Celebrity Mastermind

Footballer Troy Deeney, comedian Rosie Jones and newsreader Jane Hill are among the famous faces facing tough questions on upcoming episodes of Celebrity Mastermind.

The BBC One quiz show, hosted by Clive Myrie, is asking celebrities about their favourite topics and general knowledge as they try to raise money for charity.

Jones said: “I grew up watching Mastermind and it was a complete dream of mine to one day sit in that famous leather chair, and let me tell you, it did not disappoint. I had a hoot.”

Danny O’Carroll, Cheddar Gorgeous, Brendan Sheerin and Jayde Adams await their turn in the famous black chair (BBC/Hindsight/Hat Trick Productions/William Cherry/Press Eye/PA)

The 33-year-old will be on the first episode of the new series, which sees the programme airing in a new Friday slot, alongside BBC Radio 1 DJ Gemma Bradley, The Feeling frontman Dan Gillespie Sells and broadcaster Andy Goldstein.

Their questions include BBC sitcom Dinnerladies, Marvel’s Iron Man films, Martin Scorsese-directed Goodfellas and Sir Elton John’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

Myrie said: “Our fantastic celebrity line-ups are always a brave bunch. All in the name of charity, they willingly step out of their comfort zones in order to face the icy embrace of the famous black chair.

“Will they crack under the pressure? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.”

Star of Mrs Brown’s Boys Danny O’Carroll, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheddar Gorgeous, Coach Trips star Brendan Sheerin and comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jayde Adams also go head-to-head with their specialist subjects.

Their topics include former Irish footballer Robbie Keane, the mythical creatures of the British Isles, unfinished Barcelona church Sagrada Familia, and supernatural series Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Drag queen Cheddar Gorgeous said: “I can’t wait to test my knowledge in the most prestigious cognitive contest in entertainment history.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited about sitting in a chair, and I really like sitting down.”

Comedian Rosie Jones, BBC Radio 1 DJ Gemma Bradley, musician Dan Gillespie Sells and broadcaster Andy Goldstein will appear on the long-running quiz show (BBC/Hindsight/Hat Trick Productions/William Cherry/Press Eye/PA)

Deeney will be questioned about Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy of films, which featured Tobey Maguire in the lead role, while singer Dana will be asked about UK hit singles between 1969 and 1976.

BBC News presenter Hill has put down Abba music as her specialist subject, Gogglebox star Mica Ven picked Eddie Murphy films and TV doctor Amir Khan went for R&B group TLC.

The 2023 line-up also includes Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, former Lioness Karen Bardsley, radio DJ Harpz Kaur, broadcaster Terry Christian, comedian Jamie MacDonald and singer Andrew Roachford.

Comedian Sara Barron, BBC Sport presenter Jason Mohammad, comedian Jo Coffey and A Place In The Sun: Home Or Away? star Jasmine Harman also made the list.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment, said: “It is great having Celebrity Mastermind back in the schedules and with the brand new Friday spot.

“I am sure that viewers are looking forward to seeing more famous faces be put through their paces by Clive, as they raise money for their chosen charities.”

Celebrity Mastermind returns on November 24 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.