Dawn O’Porter leads tributes to Caroline Flack on late star’s 44th birthday

By Press Association
Caroline Flack would have celebrated her 44th birthday today (Ian West/PA)
Caroline Flack would have celebrated her 44th birthday today (Ian West/PA)

Dawn O’Porter and Louise Redknapp were among the celebrities marking the birthday of late TV presenter Caroline Flack.

The former Love Island host took her own life in February 2020 at the age of 40, and Thursday would have marked her 44th birthday.

Writer and presenter O’Porter, who helped organise festival Flackstock in honour of the late presenter, said that she missed her friend.

On Instagram she wrote: “Happy birthday, Caroline.

“Remember that Sunday lunch we had where I handed you my giant baby and he was bigger than you?

“It was also the lunch that we first came up with the idea to send a truck full of supplies to Calais.

“A power lunch, you could say, full of the usual laughing until we pee’d. Me more than you, because of my giant baby. I miss you.”

Redknapp, who was in R&B girl group Eternal, posted a photo of her and Flack to her Instagram story and said: “Happy heavenly birthday my girl.”

Elsewhere, former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts said “HBD Flacky. Miss that laugh.”

Flackstock festival
Dawn O’Porter during the Flackstock festival in memory of Caroline Flack (Suzan Moore/PA)

The singer uploaded a photo of the two sitting on sun loungers on the beach to her Instagram story.

Following Flack’s death in February 2020, a coroner ruled she took her own life after learning prosecutors were going to press ahead with an assault charge over an incident involving her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

In 2022, Flack’s friends and family members set up Flackstock which took place at Englefield House in Berkshire – with performances from the likes of Ronan Keating, Tom Grennan, Pixie Lott and Natalie Imbruglia.

The festival returned in 2023 with appearances from celebrities including comedian Keith Lemon, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Olly Murs.