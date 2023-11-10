Jackets worn by late Michael Jackson and George Michael among top auction lots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Jackets worn by late Michael Jackson and George Michael among top auction lots

By Press Association
George Michael’s La Rocka Jacket (left) next to Michael Jackson’s custom-made leather jacket (Andrew Matthews/PA)
George Michael’s La Rocka Jacket (left) next to Michael Jackson’s custom-made leather jacket (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A leather jacket worn by late pop star Michael Jackson in a 1984 Pepsi commercial has sold at auction alongside a jacket George Michael wore in a music video.

The items were among more than 200 pieces of music memorabilia that went under the hammer on Friday, as part of a four-day Propstore entertainment auction in London.

Billie Jean singer Jackson’s Pepsi commercial jacket sold for £250,000 including the buyer’s premium, which had been estimated to sell for between £200,000 and £400,000.

While Wham! star Michael’s La Rocka jacket, which he wore duetting alongside US singer Aretha Franklin in I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me), sold for £93,750 including the buyer’s premium.

It had been originally listed as expecting to sell for between £30,000 and £60,000.

Other high-ticket items included a beehive hairpiece worn by late British singer Amy Winehouse, which sold for £18,750 including buyer’s premium.

The hairpiece, which she wore for a 2007 music video You Know I’m No Good for her last album Back To Black, had been estimated to sell for between £15,000 and £30,000.

Other music items came from bands and singers including AC/DC, David Bowie, Queen, Oasis, Elvis Presley, Johnny Marr and The Beatles.